New Counseling Tools From Eisen Blackstone Group to Help Families Navigate Change Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Fallout

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred by the rise in family separation and divorce interest triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eisen Blackstone Group was founded in 2021 to serve families in Washington, D.C. and nationwide with counseling and mediation services to improve outcomes for children and parents alike. Roberta Eisen, M.Ed., LPC, NCC, and Carly Blackstone, Psy.D. are master practitioners in coaching, mediation, family reunification, compassionate divorce, parent and family coordination, individual and group therapy services for families and children. For more than three decades, their expertise has assisted parents and children through the transitions of family reorganization.

Eisen Blackstone Group in D.C. champions compassionate divorce and encourages parents, rather than courts, to make decisions for their children. Learn more at https://eisenblackstonegroup.com.

"You are parents to your children forever," says Eisen, "The pandemic has brought a spike in divorce and conflict across the nation, and when change happens, it can get tough. Most parents are not aware of all the options available to them to create a successful outcome for their family."

While utilizing a divorce attorney is the traditional method of reorganizing a family's structure, parents can seek the help of Eisen Blackstone Group's family transition counselors to create a memorandum of understanding between the parents. This mutually-agreed-upon document can be made into a final legal document to be enforced by the courts, including details of custody, visitation, and other parental rights.

According to a National Law Review report, the combination of overall stress, financial burdens, threat of illness, death of loved ones, and homeschooling children prompted 31 percent of surveyed married couples to report quarantine had caused irreparable damage to their relationship triggering a 34 percent rise in interest in divorce by April 2020.

Eisen's daughter, Psy.D. Carly Blackstone, has nearly 15 years of experience as a clinician.

"We are proud to help children and families during times of change," says Blackstone.

Individuals in the Washington D.C. metro area can schedule an in-person consultation and individuals nationwide may request a virtual consultation at eisenblackstonegroup.com/contact-us.

About Eisen Blackstone Group:

