New Course Teaches Dental Hygienists The Science Of Holistic Dental Hygiene

"For many years, our dental hygienist members sought to construct a specialized training course to provide a detailed understanding about how biological dentistry treats the whole body as part of oral health care," explains Kym Smith, Executive Director of the IAOMT. "It's a testament to our hygienist members that they achieved their goal of putting together scientific research and hands-on resources to create this innovative new program."

The Biological Dental Hygiene Accreditation Program covers essential components of holistic dental hygiene through an online course consisting of training articles and videos, as well as a workshop that can be attended virtually or in person. Coursework includes learning how to mitigate mercury exposure from amalgam fillings, understand patient biocompatibility with dental materials, recognize nutrition's role in periodontal health, and identify signs of sleep-disordered breathing. Participants also receive a one-on-one mentor, access to peer-reviewed research articles about biological dentistry, and partnership in a professional network committed to continuing to investigate the oral-systemic connection.

The IAOMT is a global consortium of dentists, hygienists, physicians, other health professionals, and scientists who research the biocompatibility of dental products and practices, including the risks of mercury fillings, fluoride, root canals, and jawbone osteonecrosis. The IAOMT is a non-profit organization and has been dedicated to biological dentistry and its mission of protecting public health and the environment since it was founded in 1984. The organization hopes that National Dental Hygiene Month will help bring about awareness of its state-of-the-art holistic dental hygiene program.

Contact: David Kennedy, DDS, IAOMT Public Relations Chair, [email protected]

International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

Phone: (863) 420-6373 ext. 804; Website: www.iaomt.org

SOURCE International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology

