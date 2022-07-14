New Courses on Building an M&A Function, an M&A Plan, and Go-To-Market Strategy

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Science Academy is releasing three new courses on its platform. Instructors include Bani Bedi, Aaron Whiting, and Javid Moosaji.

Bani's course titled, "Secrets to Building an M&A Function" dives into the details of building a mergers and acquisitions function. She covers how to build diligence and integration muscles, how to source opportunities and build a strategic thesis, different strategies to adopt, as well as how to mature the process.

Aaron's course titled, "How to Build an M&A Plan" focuses on why modern deals require a different approach from the classic "waterfall" method. He walks through his experience building and adopting an M&A plan including cadences, common challenges, and his "do"s and "don't"s.

Javid's course titled, "A Deep Dive into Go-To-Market Strategy" presents the various intricacies of developing and implementing a go-to-market strategy. Topics discussed include how a go-to-market strategy relates to the integration process, how to bring up a conversation about it with leadership, and finally how it varies for a back-end vs. front-end acquisition.

The three courses are available online to M&A Science Academy subscribers. Both subscription types include unlimited access to a library of additional courses. Learn more about the M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, that provides clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

