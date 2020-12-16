New COVID-19 PSA Music Video Hits a Chord

Based on a song adaptation of the 1968 classic Wrap It Up by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, the Stop the Spread, Let's Do It music video blends live action shots of everyday people with 3D animation to illustrate the continued importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing. Something that's more important than ever, especially until vaccines are widely distributed, which could take months.

COVID-19 PSA Music Video reminds everyone to be smart and do their part until vaccines are widely distributed.

"Maintaining the health of our communities is a top priority," said Maurice Patel, Sr Director, Autodesk Media & Entertainment. "COVID-19 is touching communities worldwide so getting this message out is our way of helping to stop the spread."

"We wanted to deliver this important message in a way that resonates with people universally," stated Craig Venezia, the founder and principal of Visual Rivet, who wrote the new lyrics and executive produced the music video. "What better way than to do that through the power of music."

The music video follows Burrhus, a 3D animated character who starts off with some not-so-desirable behavior. However, he soon discovers that what he does not only impacts him but everyone around him. In the end, he learns the importance of being smart and doing his part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. That means "wear that mask, wash those hands, and social dis".

"This is an important message," said Mike Gunderson, President, Gunderson Direct. "We're thankful to do our part to get it out there for everyone to hear."

The Stop the Spread, Let's Do It music video appears on YouTube. The creators are encouraging everyone to share it with family, friends, and anyone else to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Because we're all in this together!

