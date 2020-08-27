New COVID-19 Survival Manual Offers Tips from Renowned Physician Scientist to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD offers life-saving tips for navigating the deadly coronavirus pandemic and will provide a blueprint for how to keep you and your family safe during the current crisis and beyond. The book, "COVID-19 SURVIVAL MANUAL: A physician's guide to keep you and your family healthy during the pandemic and beyond," was recently featured on FOX 26 Houston after its initial release (Click HERE for video interview). Dr. Quay shared several safety tips with reporter Melissa Wilson, which can also be viewed on www.drquay.com.

"This is essential reading for anyone returning to life after the shelter-in-place advisories and the chaos of the summer," says Dr. Quay, CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS). "It will help get your children back to school safely and might just save a life!" It provides a variety of helpful tips and scientifically researched information not available anywhere else.

The 147-page book contains lifesaving tips on masks, school opening, and much more that is unavailable anywhere else. Order your copy here at: https://drquay.com/survivalguide/ .

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for breast cancer and COVID-19. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 200,000 times. His 300+ contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,900 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the first physician-scientist written book on surviving the pandemic, "COVID-19 Survival Manual." His website is www.DrQuay.com

