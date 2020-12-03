New COVID-19 Testing Center Guarantees Same-Day PCR Test Results

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold and flu season in the midst of a pandemic means that every sniffle, sneeze, sore throat and cough is suspected to be COVID-19. When symptoms strike, you need immediate answers. A new clinic on Chicago's near North side offers PCR testing with same day results. COVID of Chicago has eliminated the waiting game by having an in-house lab that guarantees same-day PCR results. The clinic also offers the rapid antigen test.

Typically, it takes anywhere from 2-5 days to get results of a PCR test back. That is a significant time to wait when you are concerned about COVID-19. Innovative COVID has an in-house lab, allowing the clinic to immediately process results.

COVID of Chicago uses the Accula SARS-Co-V-2 and Cue PCR tests. Both tests require an anterior nasal swab, which is less invasive than the traditional nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs used at most testing centers, while offering the same accuracy. PCR test results will be relayed to patients within two hours of their visit.

The antigen tests used by the clinic are the Sofia SARS-CoV-2 antigen FIA by Quidel and the BD Veritor antigen test . Both tests look for the presence of the COVID-19 RNA. Rapid antigen test results are available within 30 to 60 minutes, and will be texted to patients when results come in.

COVID of Chicago is a new clinic, so insurance is not accepted at this time, and COVID-19 tests must be paid for out of pocket. The cost for testing is $250 for a rapid antigen test, and $375 for the same-day PCR test.

COVID of Chicago is located at 1240 N. Halsted Street (at Scott). For more information, visit www.covidofchicago.com . Appointments are required.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Monasteri

[email protected]

SOURCE COVID of Chicago

Related Links

http://www.covidofchicago.com

