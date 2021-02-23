New Covid Program and App Connects People & Volunteers

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Life Transitions, LLC (AllLT) announced the launch of a National Volunteer Matching Program which enables individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccination anywhere in the US to find neighborhood vaccination centers.

"Getting a COVID Vaccination should not be so difficult," explained Leon McKenzie of AllLT. "The major issue we hear is confusion surrounding wait lists, wait times at the centers, and misinformation about what it takes to get registered."

Do you want to help your Neighbor? So many folks need your help. This is your opportunity to make a difference. We provide guidance explaining how you can help. We are now lookin g for volunteers throughout the US. If you are computer literate and have the desire to help please join us as we strive to help those in need. Let us help you get Registered. We can find the Vaccination center best suited for your needs and make sure that you know get registered.

The AllLT matching program is available to anyone seeking help in finding a nearby center and in getting on their waitlist. By matching a computer savvy support person to assist those having difficulties, AllLT is making it easier for everyone to get their vaccinations.

Additionally, AllLT's FREE COVID3Step app allows a user to enter a location or zip code and then view local vaccination sites along with other important information that may be available like "Date Last Doses Received," "Risk Categories" and "Waitlists."

AllLT's program and app has been designed to provide vaccination center information for centers in major population areas throughout the US. The program leverages AllLT's 20 years of experience at coordinating research teams in virtually every major county in the US.

"By coordinating the efforts of a national team of volunteers we will identify specific centers," McKenzie added. "Today, we help people navigate life transitions through our National Market Place which matches folks seeking help from local providers. The processes that we have put in place for AllLT have provided us the expertise and experience required to implement and manage the solutions needed to track the vast number of Vaccination Centers across the US.

Also, he says, "So many folks need help and our portal was designed to match those in need with skilled volunteers that can provide assistance."

AllLT is a nationally branded company providing services and solutions through a national Marketplace where individuals involved in a Major Life Transition can find providers that can assist them in navigating these challenging times. Literally thousands of providers (realtors, investors, attorneys, financial planners, etc.) have been identified and are now assisting folks in need. Since the start of the pandemic, AllLT has been working to provide solutions that will help those impacted by the most significant Life Transition any of us will experience.

