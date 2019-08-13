New Crash Tests By Sleepypod Provide Enhanced Research Insights on Pet Safety in Cars

New Testing in Side Lounging Position

Tests performed by a 45 pounds version of Sleepypod's newest crash test dog, SCOUT 1.0, demonstrated the Clickit Terrain safety harness was also successful in achieving Sleepypod's criteria of keeping the crash test dog on the seat bench for the duration of the test while controlling rotation. View crash test at U.S. FMVSS 213 child safety seat standard at https://youtu.be/aZIQ7l1es8U.

"Sleepypod is committed to building on its research of pet safety in vehicles," says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. "By testing Sleepypod pet safety restraints using Sleepypod's proprietary family of crash test pets, Sleepypod is better able to create safer, more reliable restraint designs. Sleepypod looks forward to sharing additional car safety research at a future date."

About Sleepypod

Look behind every Sleepypod design and you will find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation.

Sleepypod designs advanced crash test pets for the purpose of car safety research, testing its carriers and safety harnesses at U.S., Canadian, and European child safety seat standards. Every Sleepypod carrier and car safety harness has been independently tested and certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. http://sleepypod.com

