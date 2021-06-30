New Creator Marketplace Breakr Teams Up With Rolling Loud Music Festival & Ahead Money to Launch Contest to Bring an Aspiring Artist to Miami Stage

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest festival brand in hip-hop, hosting star-studded events on multiple continents, Rolling Loud is a game-changer in the world of live music. Today, Rolling Loud and Ahead announce the launch of "Ahead Start to Rolling Loud," a new contest that gives aspiring artists a chance to perform at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 via the newest music-based creator marketplace: Breakr. The contest invites up-and-coming rappers to submit an original song via Breakr to be judged by the team. The contest starts immediately. Check out the contest graphic for instructions to participate in the contest and find out more information HERE.

Rolling Loud & Ahead Connect with Music Breakr + Collab Crib to Launch Contest for Aspiring Artists ? the Winner Earns the Chance to Perform at Rolling Loud Miami 2021

"For whatever reason, we don't learn financial literacy in school," says Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. "As a company founded by self-made entrepreneurs who made many financial mistakes, Rolling Loud is proud to team up with Ahead Financials to help our fans become more financially literate and make smart decisions with their money. It's hard to earn it but it's harder to keep it."

"We know how much music influences culture and we believe culture is our roadmap to engaging our customers where they are," says Ahead COO Kimberly Morgan. "We are excited about this journey with Rolling Loud to make impactful connections with our potential customers and their respective communities. We want to be more than just a financial service institution — we would like to engage customers at the intersection of culture, community and inclusion."

"At Breakr's core, our mission is to break down the barriers to creative freedom and success by giving artists and content creators a platform to connect, gain exposure, and grow their audience. We had to seize the opportunity to connect with the Rolling Loud festival to give artists the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world," says Breakr CSO Rotimi Omosheyin.

With headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is a triumphant return for live rap music and a coming-out party for risers and new superstars eager to play in front of a festival crowd. Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will occur on July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Check out more details and instructions for "Ahead Start to Rolling Loud": https://www.breakrselect.com/rollingloud.

