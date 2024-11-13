New credit card uses NIL to help fans support CU student-athletes

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevations Credit Union, in collaboration with Learfield's Buffalo Sports Properties and the University of Colorado Boulder Athletics Department, is pleased to announce the introduction of The Go Buffs® Visa® Signature Rewards Credit Card ,* the official credit card of CU Athletics.

With the card, fans can support CU student-athletes while showing their Buffs® spirit. For every transaction, Elevations donates to name, image likeness (NIL) to support CU student-athletes at no cost to the cardholder. The card's annual fee also goes to NIL.

"We are proud to partner with our good friends at Elevations to provide this exciting opportunity for fans to support our student-athletes," said Rick George, CU Athletic Director. "The Go Buffs® Visa® card will help our student-athletes succeed in competition and beyond."

In addition to significant financial incentives (3% back on purchases from select CU merchants and a sizeable bonus point offer for new cardholders), those with The Go Buffs® card can get free popcorn at CU basketball and football home games and Visa® Signature benefits. These include travel and emergency services, cell phone protections and more.

"This is an exciting new chapter in the thriving relationship between Elevations and CU Boulder," said Elevations CEO Gerry Agnes. "It is never too early to start working towards financial wellness. Now, our CU community can help student-athletes do just that."

Having started on the steps of Macky Auditorium in 1952, Elevations is the official credit union of CU Boulder and serves more than 20,000 CU students, faculty, staff and alumni. The credit union sponsors CU scholarships, annual home football and basketball games, and has products made just for CU alumni and students.

Buffalo Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for University of Colorado Athletics and oversees all sponsorship agreements on behalf of the Buffaloes. Buffalo Sports Properties does not represent the student-athletes themselves but collaborates with corporate partners to maximize sponsorship agreements with the inclusion of NIL and the integration of university marks and logos within those programs.

"BUFFs" is an official trademark of the University of Colorado and is being used under license.

*Terms and conditions apply. See BuffsCreditCard.com for full details.

About Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union empowers its members and the communities it serves along Colorado's Front Range with financial solutions and education. In addition to offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business banking services, Elevations is the No. 1 credit union residential mortgage lender by purchase volume in Colorado. Founded in 1952 as the U. of C. Federal Credit Union in Boulder, the organization has grown from 12 members and less than $100 in assets to over 178,000 members, more than 580 local employees and over $3.5 billion in assets. Elevations became a two-time recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2020 and first received the award in 2014. The credit union also earns local awards along Colorado's Front Range for Best Bank, Best Mortgage Lender and Best Customer Service. Elevations is also the first two-time winner of the Denver Business Journal's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards. Learn more at www.elevationscu.com .

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness and fan engagement for brands, sports and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About CU Boulder Athletics

The University of Colorado, located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Boulder, began intercollegiate competition in the spring of 1890, and 134 years later the school sponsors 17 varsity programs on the NCAA Division I level. The school sponsors men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's golf, women's lacrosse, men's and women's skiing, women's soccer, women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field and women's volleyball. Known as the Buffaloes since 1934, the school has won 30 national championships, over 200 conference championships and boasts more than 150 individual NCAA Champions.

