New Crime-Deterrent Solution Available for Business Owners from Deep Sentinel

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sentinel, the only security system that combines the experience of a personal guard with proprietary AI technology to stop crime before it occurs, announced the launch of FlashBang, the new security product for businesses that experience high-volume of criminal activity and need an extra layer of protection. FlashBang system offers more impactful deterrent capabilities targeted to affect criminal actors in real time and includes smoke bombs, pepper sprays, and ear-piercing sirens.

According to a recent survey, 85% of businesses experience theft each year. More than half of the survey participants also reported that the frequency of theft either increased or stayed the same in 2023 compared to 2022. Regular threats to businesses lead to financial, reputational and psychological damage.

"We have had multiple break-ins over the years prior to Deep Sentinel," said Sam Singh of Harry's Liquor in Oakland, CA. "I've taken measures, and my business is now being protected by Deep Sentinel's technology and professional guards, who respond to attacks within seconds. However, the criminals in this area have become more brazen and even with Deep Sentinel providing real-time protection, I need a more persuasive solution. FlashBang is a step further to protect my store and customers from persistent and aggressive intruders."

In the months after Deep Sentinel opened a product waitlist for FlashBang, the company received an overwhelming number of preorders from businesses ranging from cannabis dispensaries to grocery stores. Combined with Deep Sentinel's Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) camera-based security system, FlashBang offers its customers an effective solution when criminals don't respond to other measures, like verbal warnings. If a situation like this occurs, Deep Sentinel's guards will deploy FlashBang to stop an intruder in their tracks. One FlashBang device can be installed per camera, providing the necessary level of coverage for each property.

"Intruders are increasingly aggressive and more savvy to current security systems that don't have what it takes to stop them," commented David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "FlashBang is the first effective countermeasure. Break-ins are a major problem for businesses across the United States, and people need more than a warning to stop a criminal from harming their businesses, staff and customers."

Deep Sentinel is the only security technology that delivers the experience of a personal guard for every customer's home and business. Deep Sentinel's guards review and respond to alerts from cameras positioned around the perimeter of a customer's property. This ensures that any suspicious activity is identified within seconds and that crime can be stopped before a potential burglar even starts to enter the home.

The product uses deep learning with security cameras (wireless or PoE) to enable live guards to intervene within seconds of a perimeter breach and before the criminal enters the home—all at a price that is accessible to anyone considering a traditional alarm system. For more information, visit www.DeepSentinel.com.

