New Crime Report From Our America: It's Just as Bad in Mid-Size Cities as Big Cities

Our America

04 Oct, 2023, 14:20 ET

There are Solutions but Action is Needed Now

RESTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Our America released its "Crime and Safety Impact Report," which includes research on crime statistics in five American cities and offers solutions to help bring down crime rates. The report, which includes large and mid-size cities, shows the size of the city doesn't matter: it's bad all around and action is needed now to ensure public safety.

The cities examined in the report are Atlanta, GA, Pittsburgh, PA, Tucson, AZ, Henderson, NV, and Milwaukee, WI. Our America concludes the report by recommending cities and states strengthen penalties for repeat and violent criminals, increase police presence, and increase officer pay to deter crime.

Our America National Director Gabriel Nadales released the following statement:

"The Our America Crime and Safety Impact Report demonstrates what we've known for years: crime has gotten significantly worse since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and not only in places like New York and Los Angeles, but also in smaller profile cities like Tucson, AZ, Henderson, NV, and Pittsburgh, PA. With this report, Our America seeks to show the public that although the headlines on crime might be dominated by larger cities, it's happening everywhere.

"High crime rates make it considerably more difficult for people to realize the American dream. Sadly, minority communities in particular are the hardest hit by rising crime rates since they tend to disproportionately suffer from crime as it is. It's incumbent on state and local governments to establish and uphold safe communities for families and businesses to succeed. We hope that this report and its recommended solutions can help foster safer streets and brighter futures for Americans across the country."

You can view the Our America Crime and Safety Impact Report online by clicking here

Our America is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a broad, diverse coalition of people who support the timeless American values that empower everyone to thrive, including: equal opportunity, mutual respect and freedom of expression.

