New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce ATLATL Innovation Centre ('ATLATL') as its non-exclusive agent for licensing ERS' intellectual property for commercial and/or research use in China. ATLATL will now provide access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 Intellectual Property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier.

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Eighty-nine patents are held in over eighty countries.

The ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research is a global innovation research and development center located in the heart of multiple prestigious science parks in China, creating a new life sciences ecosystem by partnering with entrepreneurs, investors, pharmaceutical companies, and service companies.

Eric Rhodes, CEO at ERS Genomics, made the following statement: "With an ever-expanding portfolio of CRISPR/Cas9 technology patents, including more recent grants in China, ERS is pleased and honored to be partnering with ATLATL to make CRISPR/Cas9 more accessible worldwide. China is a leader in the use of CRISPR technology across a broad variety of applications and we look forward to working with ATLATL to bring forward these exciting commercial opportunities."

CEO of ATLATL, PC Zhu, explained how ATLATL will facilitate CRISPR/Cas9 technology's utilization to contribute to global biotech industry: "CRISPR/Cas9 technology has revolutionized the life science industry across various fields. We are very excited to help in advancing the gene-editing landscape by licensing ERS' CRISPR/Cas9 patent to the broader scientific community. We are honored to help more firms and researchers commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 technology with officially validated gene-editing licenses, enhancing global innovation with broader applications of this cutting-edge technology."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

About ERS Genomics Freedom to operate with CRISPR/Cas9 technology begins with a license to the foundational CVC patents available from ERS Genomics. ERS provides access to the CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

About ATLATL

The ATLATL Innovation Center is a world-class scientific hub for global life sciences. ATLATL streamlines the elements of R&D to improve resource utilization and revolutionizes the traditional asset-heavy investment model into an asset-light operation model. ATLATL provides not only state of the art facilities and professional operational management, but also many R&D platforms staffed with scientists and project managers specializing in various fields. By collaborating with leading biopharmaceuticals, ATLATL integrates global resources to stimulate innovative developments. ATLATL currently has R&D platforms in Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou, etc., leveraging the uniqueness of each site to help innovators quickly reach the next milestone.

