New CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement for ERS Genomics & CHUM Research Centre, Montreal

News provided by

ERS Genomics

25 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

New licence provides CHUM access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

DUBLIN and MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with the CHUM Research Centre ('(CRCHUM),'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting the CRCHUM research rights to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. 

Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, founder of ERS Genomics, received the 2020 Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9. As a direct outcome, the ERS patent portfolio is the definitive collection of proprietary rights to this gene editing technology.

Continue Reading
Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics
Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics
CHUM Research Centre logo
CHUM Research Centre logo

The CHUM Research Centre is the largest research centre in the field of biomedical sciences and health care at the University of Montreal. It is one of the largest and most modern in Canada. 

"With the acquisition of this new license, the CHUM Research Centre has now both the technological capacity and the legal ability to carry out research projects with commercial partners," explained Vincent Poitout, Director of Research at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and Scientific director of the CRCHUM.

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics was equally enthusiastic about the new agreement: 'Canada's role in the biotechnology landscape has been gaining prominence on a global scale. Particularly, the bio-economy is experiencing rapid growth with Montreal standing out as a noteworthy hub. Aligning perfectly with our corporate vision, this licensing agreement with CRCHUM in Canada signifies a crucial step towards expanding the use of CRISPR/Cas9 globally.'

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About the CRCHUM

 The CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM) is one of North America's leading hospital research centres. It strives to improve the health of adults through a continuum of research spanning disciplines such as basic science, clinical research and population health. More than 2,150 people work at the CRCHUM, including nearly 500 researchers and nearly 650 students and postdoctoral fellows.
For additional information, please visit https://www.chumontreal.qc.ca/crchum

Contact: Andrée-Anne Toussaint
[email protected]

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

Media contact: Cillian McGorman, +353 86 396 8499, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090617/Eric_Rhodes.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257713/CHUM_Research_Centre_logo.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics

