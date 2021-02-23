New CrobialCoat™ Antimicrobial Coating Fights Both Corrosion and Bacteria- Leveraging the Power of ProtectaClear® and Microban® for Common High-Touch Surfaces

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everbrite Coatings officially announced the release of its newest product, CrobialCoat: a durable, clear coating that provides long lasting product protection on most surfaces from rust, salt damage, tarnish, corrosion and oxidation – as well as offering built-in Antimicrobial technology specifically designed for highly polished or matte metals, ceramics, hard plastics, or hardwoods and keeps coated surfaces cleaner by inhibiting the growth of bacteria. Part of an ever-growing line of coatings and protective sealants, CrobialCoat is not sold in retail stores, but is available for direct worldwide consumer purchase from Everbrite online distributors.

CrobialCoat: With ProtectaClear and Microban

"Although the recent pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping our vulnerable populations safe from unchecked viral spread, it's become all-too-easy to forget about the host of average germs and microbes that still plague us," said Everbrite President Teresa Sedmak. "That's why we're so pleased to introduce CrobialCoat as a useful tool in this fight. With one coating, it is effective product protection against the growth of damaging bacteria protection against basic microbial growth. You just apply it and know that the surface is protected and the protection will not wash off. It's really that easy."

CrobialCoat can be used in both home and commercial settings and is ideal for use in high-touch environments where cleanliness is of special importance, like schools, hospitals, dining and hospitality venues, or restrooms. CrobialCoat's main features include:

ProtectaClear: A tough, durable coating that protects metal surfaces from a variety of problems including tarnish, rust and even fingerprints. ProtectaClear is perfect for railings, door handles, stainless steel grills, sinks and countertops – giving each a freshly polished look with a crystal clear, invisible coating.

Microban Antimicrobial Technology: A trusted industry technology that inhibits microbial growth and also hinders proliferation of mold and mildew. Microban disrupts the metabolism of contaminating microbes, preventing their reproduction and colonization.

Long lasting and highly adhesive, CrobialCoat will not wash off, offering protection that lasts for the life of the coating.

Highly salt resistant for marine and ocean locales. Prevents rust, verdigris, corrosion, and other types of metal degradation resulting from prolonged environmental exposure.

Reduces odors and saves time and money by keeping public areas cleaner for a longer duration.

CrobialCoat is intended for use on a large variety of surfaces, including handles, light switches, handicap access push plates, railings, turnstiles, sinks, faucets, elevators, button panels, lockers, bathroom and kitchen hardware, restroom stalls, counters, and any other high-touch surfaces.

Bacteria can thrive on nearly any surface, doubling their number every 20 minutes. This growth can cause staining, unpleasant odors and textures, and deterioration of surfaces, impacting the durability and aesthetics of metals, plastic, and wood. Once microbes begin growing unchecked, constant cleaning is needed to keep that growth under control. The best weapon against any microbial growth is prevention. Lab studies have proven CrobialCoat to significantly reduce the growth of microbes and help surfaces stay 99% cleaner than unprotected surfaces.

About Everbrite Inc.

Founded in 1990, Everbrite Coatings has helped hundreds of thousands of customers restore and protect metal and other exposed surfaces. Everbrite Coatings offers a line of tough, clear protective coatings that use UV blockers and anti-oxidants to shield against damage from sun, salt, air, acid rain, moisture, and other damaging processes like oxidation, fading, chalking, rust, and tarnishing. Everbrite coatings are suitable for painted and unpainted architectural metal surfaces, anodized aluminum, and rusted metal; and for other high-touch surfaces in households, hospitality, and healthcare facilities. Learn more at: www.EverbriteCoatings.com.

About Microban International:

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban® International is a global specialist in antimicrobial, odor control, smart surface and disinfection technologies. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

