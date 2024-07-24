New CSA Poll Shows Israeli Public Opinion on War with Hamas, Two State Solution, and Alliance with the United States

New Data from the Council for a Secure America Shows Impact of October 7th Massacre, Including Diminishing Support for a Two State Solution, While Backing for U.S.-Israel Relationship Remains High as well as for Peace in Broader Middle East

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released a groundbreaking new survey of Israelis that shows how Israeli public opinion has shifted since the October 7th, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and the ensuing war with Hamas to rescue the Israeli hostages taken captive that day.

Key insights include:

57% of Israelis say they or someone in their family has served in the military since October 7

19% of Israelis say they or someone in their family evacuated their home since October 7

A majority of Israelis want to see Israel or an international coalition that includes Arab countries govern Gaza after the war

or an international coalition that includes Arab countries govern after the war 58% or Israelis see Iran as the real culprit directing attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis

as the real culprit directing attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis 65% of Israelis now oppose a Two State Solution

Nearly half (44%) of Israelis have moved toward opposing a Two State Solution as a direct result of October 7

77% of Israelis support the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates , Kingdom of Bahrain , Sudan , and the Kingdom of Morocco .

and the , Kingdom of , , and the Kingdom of . Near unanimous agreement amongst Israeli voters of the importance of the U.S.- Israel relationship to Israel's economy and future security

"The October 7th massacre and the war against Hamas have had significant impacts on the lives of everyday Israelis," said Jennifer Sutton, executive director of CSA. "While October 7th has moved Israelis strongly away from a Two State Solution, they remain optimistic about their relations in the broader Middle East. Israelis also clearly see that Iran is the real culprit here, orchestrating these attacks through their proxies in the region. Israelis deeply value the alliance between their country and the United States for the future of Israel's security and economy. This poll provides an important snapshot that will help U.S. policymakers and stakeholders better understand the critical relationship between our two countries."

Click HERE to access the poll results.

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war—the only report of its kind. Read the latest report HERE.

