New CUB Guide To Help Illinois Homes Go Green, Save Green

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Tuesday released a new guide to help Illinois consumers cut their utility bills while reducing their environmental impact.

Illinois utility customers can order CUB's free Guide to Going Green here. Inside the 16-page guide, CUB covers:

Energy efficiency tips and money-saving programs;

Special "demand response" plans that can help reduce power bills;

Solar power (rooftop and community) opportunities;

Alternative electric supplier offers that have turned out to be bad deals for far too many consumers.

At the end of the guide, consumers will find helpful checklists to keep their green actions on track.

For years, CUB has told consumers that the best actions to lower their utility bills are also the best actions for the planet. That message takes on even greater importance now, as a pandemic has people spending more time at home and using more energy.

"We hope this guide gives Illinois consumers more information about how to make cost-effective energy investments that lower their bills and help the environment," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds, and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

