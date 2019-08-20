New Cul de Sac, State Park, and National Forest Lots Available at Texas Grand Ranch

A new, limited selection of cul de sac lots, State Park lots, and National Forest lots are being released on Saturday, August 24 th . Big Manager's Specials will also be offered, making this a great opportunity to get an incredible selection of property at a discounted price. For more information visit https://txgrandranch.com/events/ .

"The thing that makes Texas Grand Ranch unique is that we are in the middle of 166,000 acre Sam Houston National Forest," says Bear Prince, Land Consultant and Broker at Texas Grand Ranch. "This is a beautiful playground. That's what people love about it. People come up from Houston to enjoy the forest on the weekends. We get to live in it."

Since pre-construction homesites at Texas Grand Ranch hit the market, they have been selling at a fervent pace. With high speed internet and easy access to The Woodlands, I-45, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Texas Grand Ranch an ideal acreage community for people to call home.

For more information and directions to Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://txgrandranch.com/ or call (855) 800-5226.

Contact Information:

Patten Companies

Visit: TXGrandRanch.com

Phone: (855) 800-5226

Email: TexasGrand@PattenCo.com

SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch

Related Links

https://txgrandranch.com

