New Culture Prepares for Commercial Production Of Animal-Free Mozzarella With New Vice President of Food Science and Product Development

Animal-Free Dairy Company Hires James Jones, Ph.D., To Help Scale Mozzarella

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Culture , a pioneering animal-free dairy company, announced today the addition of James Jones, Ph.D. to lead New Culture's food science and product team. This is a pivotal hire in New Culture's path to commercialization and brings another world-class technical leader and industry veteran to the company revolutionizing how cheese is made.

James Jones, PhD Joins New Culture as VP of Food Science and Product Development

In this new role, Jones will direct all technical aspects of R&D and commercialization for New Culture's first product, animal-free mozzarella, and future launches in the company's portfolio. This includes product, process and package development, manufacturing scale-up, and specifications in close collaboration with biotechnical and business teams to deliver unmatched animal-free cheeses.

"James' extensive experience across the food industry will be invaluable for our team, not only for our exceptional product and food science group but company-wide," said Inja Radman, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of New Culture. "He joins the team at the perfect time as we accelerate our manufacturing and commercialization efforts to bring New Culture mozzarella to market."

Jones has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry. He comes to New Culture from Follow Your Heart, maker of plant-based cheeses and spreads, where he was the Vice President of Innovation. Prior to that, Jones was the Vice President of Customer Innovation at AAK, a global company that specializes in plant-based oils. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in food science and nutrition from University of Arizona and a Ph.D. in food science from Purdue University.

"Precision fermentation is the future of food, and I can't wait to dive in with New Culture to bring its unparalleled animal-free cheese to market," Jones said. "Coming from the plant-based industry, I'm thrilled for the opportunity to advance New Culture's product portfolio and provide consumers and pizzerias an animal-free cheese that meets all expectations."

New Culture's animal-free mozzarella offers the best of dairy cheese - the taste, the melt, the stretch - but without the environmental impacts or animal welfare concerns. It is lactose-free and cholesterol-free, and free from the trace hormones and antibiotics that result from animal farming. Additionally, unlike current plant-based cheese on the market, its mozzarella has a nutritional profile and protein content comparable to traditional mozzarella. New Culture is slated to begin public tastings this year and then launch in pizzerias in early 2024.

About New Culture

New Culture is leading the global movement to an animal-free dairy future. We make animal-free dairy products that stretch, melt, and taste like the real deal. By combining traditional cheese-making methods with innovative food science, New Culture offers cheese that's kinder on animals, the planet, and human health. With New Culture's groundbreaking science, any cheese is possible and can be made completely animal-free. In other words: cow cheese without the cow. The future of dairy is here—and it's delicious. For more information, visit www.newculture.com .

