New Culturelle® Probiotics "Made for Human Nature" Platform Raises Critical Awareness of the Need to Protect the Gut Microbiome

CROMWELL, Conn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturelle® Probiotics – the #1 most trusted supplement brand in probioticsΦ – today announced the launch of its new brand platform "Made for Human Nature" with a groundbreaking campaign, "Protect the Gut Microbiome," aimed at reshaping how individuals think about gut health. The campaign, which can be found at ProtectTheGut.com, combines education, humor and an unexpected observation to spark meaningful conversations – the human gut microbiome is an endangered ecosystem in need of protection.

"The human gut microbiome is a diverse ecosystem made up of trillions of living, breathing microorganisms that play a vital role in all aspects of human health, from digestion, to immunity, to overall wellness," explained Rod Velliquette, PhD, Head of Global Microbiome R&D at Culturelle Probiotics. "Yet, over the last 70 years, the human gut has collectively lost more than half1 of its microbial diversity. This led the Culturelle brand to make a poignant connection between the vulnerable state of our gut microbiome and the other ecosystems of the world. The gut is a critical ecosystem — and it's at risk."

To drive urgency and attention to the critical state of the gut microbiome, Culturelle Probiotics has teamed up with Re:wild, an organization founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists to protect and restore biodiversity in ecosystems across the globe. Together, Culturelle Probiotics and Re:wild are raising awareness of the striking similarities between the endangered ecosystems of the world and our gut microbiome – along with the need to protect biodiversity in all ecosystems– inside and out. Culturelle Probiotics has also made a donation to Re:wild to help support their mission in conserving the natural world.

According to research, there are numerous causes for the decline of biodiversity in the gut, all related to human activity2. Everyday things like stress, lack of sleep, and poor eating habits contribute to an unbalanced gut microbiome and hinder its ability to thrive. Similarly, research shows that populations of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish have declined significantly3 – by nearly 70% since 1970 - causing repercussions that extend far beyond the animal world. This mirrors the diminishing biodiversity observed in the human gut microbiome.

"We know that global decline and deterioration of ecosystems present a grave risk to human well-being, and resilience to these changes hinges on the richness of biodiversity," said Dr. Robin Moore, Vice President of Communications and Marketing, Re:wild. "That's why the mission of the 'Protect the Gut Microbiome' campaign is pivotal; because we are part of, not separate from, ecosystems that sustain us, and we know that healthy ecosystems are diverse ecosystems."

To accompany the campaign, Culturelle Probiotics is launching a two-minute "Protect the Gut Microbiome'' documentary-style film that uses edutainment to showcase the parallels between the endangered ecosystems of our world — like forests, oceans, and tundras — and the ecosystem within, the human gut microbiome. The film brings to life how common human behaviors — doom scrolling, stress (and stressing about stress), poor eating habits, and more — negatively impact the gut, emphasizing the importance of being a gut health advocate. The spot was developed by Mekanism and will be amplified with educational content about the gut microbiome across social and digital media platforms alongside the voices of various influencers that span culture, parenting, and health and wellness verticals.

"When we dug into research of the human gut microbiome, the similarities between its critical state and the state of the endangered ecosystems of our world became apparent very quickly," said Kelsey Miller, Associate Creative Director at Mekanism. "The same words were being used, but the connection wasn't being communicated to consumers. So, that's what we wanted to do. The rainforests, coral reefs, etc. have had their marches and movements. It was time for the gut to get the same."

Culturelle Probiotics are designed to provide continuous digestive support, support immunity, and enhance overall well-being for every family member*. With a diverse range of product offerings, finding the perfect fit for each individual's needs and lifestyle is simple – from capsules like the Daily Digestive Probiotic, Women's 4 in 1 Protection, and the new Bloating & Gas Defense, to chewable Kids Purely Probiotics and Baby Immune & Digestive Support Probiotic + Vitamin D Drops. All products adhere to stringent quality standards, ensuring an easy way to achieve optimal levels of beneficial gut bacteria for the restoration and preservation of the ecosystem within.

To join the movement with Culturelle Probiotics and protect the endangered gut microbiome, visit ProtectTheGut.com and sign up for the brand's newsletter to receive 25% off your next purchase.

ABOUT CULTURELLE PROBIOTICS

For more than 25 years, Culturelle® Probiotics have helped individuals, children and families support their health. Covering digestive, immune, feminine, and pediatric health, Culturelle® product formulations are based on science, utilizing clinically studied probiotics to support the unique benefits of each product. Plus, the ingredients are proven effective and work in harmony with the human body.*

ABOUT RE:WILD

Re:wild protects and restores the wild. We have a singular and powerful focus: the wild as the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity and human wellbeing crises. Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need. Learn more at rewild.org.

© 2024 dsm-firmenich group,

Culturelle® is a trademark of the dsm-firmenich group.

Φ Culturelle® brand voted Most Trusted Probiotic brand by American shoppers based on the 2022 BrandSpark American Trust Study.

* The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

