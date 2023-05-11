New Curated Summer Experiences at Taos Ski Valley Deliver Thoughtful, Fully Immersive Getaways

TAOS, N.M., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley will this summer launch The Blake Elevated Experiences curated weekend excursion packages that offer a specialized itinerary of activities, meals, and stays to meet travelers' desires for wellness, adventure, or culture. The summer season will kick off on May 25.

"Visitors come to Taos Ski Valley for a different type of getaway – one that feels intimate, intentional, and deeply connected to nature and the special confluence of cultures found here," said John Kelly, Taos Ski Valley Chief Operations Officer. "The Blake Elevated Experiences make it easier than ever before to take in all that Taos has to offer in the summertime – simply select your theme and we'll take care of the rest, from lodging to meals and activities and beyond."

The slopeside Blake at Taos Ski Valley (including the Blake Residences and Penthouses) will be home base to the fully immersive Summer 2023 The Blake Elevated Experiences, which are:

Wellness: to renew, relax, restore

A curated itinerary to help guide you on a journey of personal wellbeing. Whether you seek an inner reset or are working towards a specific goal, this weekend package offers spa treatments, yoga, nature immersions, spiritual elements, and more to help you focus on your wellness and return to your daily life refreshed.

Adventure: to explore, energize, enjoy

An action-packed getaway with adrenaline-pumping outdoor activities in the Enchanted Circle, including guided hikes, white water rafting, a Via Ferrata cabled mountain climbing experience, fly fishing, and more. And at the end of the day, enjoy the elevated respite of The Blake to restore and relax. This experience will leave you invigorated.

Culture: to connect, educate, captivate

You will be fully immersed in the unique cultural tapestry of Taos that has drawn some of the most prolific artists to the region for centuries. Through art walks, historic site tours, photography excursions, and more, this hand-crafted weekend experience lets you dive into the intersection of nature's beauty, history, and art.

Taos Ski Valley's early summer schedule will kick off May 25, with the resort open Thursday-Sunday. Then, June 22 - September 17 the resort will be fully operational 7 days a week. Finally, in the fall, Taos Ski Valley will once again operate Thursday-Sunday only from September 18-October 22.

Besides The Blake Elevated Experiences, visitors will find respite in the cooler mountain air and exhilarating outdoor activities in Taos Ski Valley this summer:

The Via Ferrata climbing experience is situated at 11,500 feet in the sub-alpine ecosystem of Kachina Peak. It features beginner through advanced climbing route challenges, a 100-foot skybridge, and a double-cable catwalk. Novice climbers can experience the thrill of cabled mountain travel under the supervision of a guide, and progress to vertical terrain with spectacular views of the Rio Hondo and Wheeler Peak Wilderness. Along the way, guides will share information and stories about the history, culture, and natural environment that make Taos Ski Valley so unique.

so unique. The Williams Lake Trail is a wooded 3.7-mile intermediate trail culminating at a picturesque lake bordered by stunning mountain vistas or at the summit of Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in New Mexico .

is a wooded 3.7-mile intermediate trail culminating at a picturesque lake bordered by stunning mountain vistas or at the summit of Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in . Scenic Lift Rides allow riders to breathe in the cool, clear mountain air while enjoying the spectacular alpine scenery.

E-Bikes are available for rent from Taos Sports for guests who want to explore the entire valley, or move around without a car from the Taos Ski Valley base area to the Kachina Basin to visit a trailhead or eat the world-famous Bavarian restaurant while enjoying live music and scenic views.

base area to the Kachina Basin to visit a trailhead or eat the world-famous Bavarian restaurant while enjoying live music and scenic views. The 12 weeks of Taos , which offers free programming for visitors and locals alike is once again returning this summer, with full details on activities coming soon to the Taos Ski Valley events calendar. The resort will be hosting free yoga on the plaza every Sunday morning, along with movie nights and other family-friendly activities throughout the summer.

Taos Ski Valley will have several exciting redevelopment projects underway this summer, which will considerably improve the visitor experience into the future. First, the historic Hotel St. Bernard reconstruction will be underway. Also, the resort is replacing two chairlifts: Lift 4 will be replaced with a high-speed detachable quad, and the Pioneer Lift will be replaced with a fixed-grip triple chair. Taos Air by JSX will also once again operate this summer. Beginning on June 29, it will offer direct roundtrip air service to Taos from Burbank, San Diego, Austin and Dallas.

As America's first and only B-Corp ski resort and a CarbonNeutral® certified resort, Taos Ski Valley is committed to ensuring that every investment, upgrade, and operational decision is underpinned by a commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic contribution to the local communities in Taos and Northern New Mexico.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, and is also a CarbonNeutral® certified business, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass, and to be named to Fast Company's 2023 Most innovative Companies list. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment or net zero goals, please visit www.skitaos.com.

