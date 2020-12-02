New CurrentMD COVID App Facilitates Just-in-Time Learning for Frontline Physicians

"Our new app helps physicians keep up with the latest findings on the virus—at the rate of discovery." Tweet this

"As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, frontline providers are overwhelmed and are experiencing high rates of burnout," said Mary Ellen Beliveau, founder and CEO of Knowledge to Practice. "Our new app helps them keep up with the latest findings on the virus—at the rate of discovery—by delivering on-demand, personalized information from our COVID learning platform in a convenient, accessible format."

The app is now freely available to CurrentMD COVID subscribers on iOS with Android soon to follow. Providers can complete as many as 50 activities and earn as many as 13.75 CME credits via the app. Interested users can access the content by signing up for a subscription here .

Content is updated on an expedited, rolling basis and sourced from a panel of leading clinical thought leaders and contributing experts in Emergency Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, Cardiovascular Care, Infectious Disease, Population Health, and Physician Leadership. Users can personalize their experience by adding content from their personal playlist to keep track of their progress and easily access their modules on the go. The app provides access to five learning tracks:

COVID-19 Background

Clinical Presentation

Diagnosis

Treatment & Follow-up

Long-term Sequelae and Complications

Over 40% of the content has been updated since the CurrentMD COVID platform launched in July. The second wave of content is being overseen by Dr. David B. Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus of Jefferson School of Public Health and a member of K2P's advisory board. The new app works offline with no network connection and audio formats can be downloaded for offline listening.

"More than half of the traffic we were seeing for our web-based CurrentMD COVID platform came from mobile devices, so we knew there was a real need in the market for this. We see the app as a much more immersive experience, which we think represents the future," said Kara Sasse, Chief Product Officer Knowledge to Practice. "K2P is currently working on adding even more features to the app, including subscriber access to K2P's other products."

About Knowledge to Practice

Knowledge to Practice (K2P) delivers practice-changing, healthcare education solutions that help transform patient care, enable continuity of care, and mitigate risks across hospitals and healthcare systems. Knowledge to Practice's personalized curriculum and proprietary learning system embeds the best adult learning practices to result in better retention and more effective learning on the go. To learn more about Knowledge to Practice please visit www.KnowledgeToPractice.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Noyes

Ditto PR

[email protected]

646-379-0607

SOURCE Knowledge to Practice

Related Links

https://knowledgetopractice.com/

