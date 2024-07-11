New Curricula Designed to Meet Unique Needs of Early Childhood Programs Serving Children Birth to Age 2

Leading early childhood education company Teaching Strategies announces overhaul of widely-used infants and toddlers curricula, now with entry screener, guided assessment, and auto-generated individualized child plans that give educators daily specific guidance for supporting the development of the youngest learners

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the leading developer of early childhood education solutions, today announced it will soon launch a ground-breaking new product combining curriculum and assessment to more effectively support the unique needs of children during the critical time from birth to age 2.

Developed in response to feedback from customers, this product connects curriculum and guided assessment, fueling auto-generated individualized child plans that allow educators to easily tailor support for each child. It also includes professional development in a variety of formats—from embedded micro-learning, to on-demand courses, to short live virtual classes, to small online group community sessions. Finally, it includes powerful family engagement tools to help bridge the home and classroom.

"The infant and toddler years are defined by rapid development," said Celia Stokes, president of product for Teaching Strategies. "In collaboration with early childhood educators and program partners, we've created a first-of-its kind solution for infants and toddlers that provides teachers with the tools needed to turn care routines into learning opportunities, to capture the rapid progress across skills, and to truly individualize experiences for every child, every day."

Research and clinical experience demonstrate a baby's earliest relationships and experiences with their parents and other caregivers dramatically influence brain development, social-emotional and cognitive skills, and future health and success in school and life. Moreover, 80% of a child's brain is formed in the first few years of life.

The Creative Curriculum for Infants and The Creative Curriculum for Toddlers offer a transformative classroom experience for infants and toddlers and the teachers supporting them. Among their key features:

An entry screener that helps teachers easily identify where each child is developmentally and that automatically creates individualized plans based on what each child is working on in each skill area.

Guided assessment after each skill activity that quickly captures and documents any developmental progress, automatically updating the individualized plan accordingly.

500 skill cards that support development of specific skills, along with questions to guide teachers' discrete observations of children performing those skills.

Pre-populated weekly plans at the group level that support responsive routine strategies, meaningful experiences, and strong family partnerships.

Specific strategies to maximize learning opportunities during moments of routine care, like greeting children and changing a child's diaper.

A deeply integrated print and digital experience that helps teachers create visually and developmentally appropriate experiences in the classroom while moving seamlessly between print and digital domains to save them time throughout their day.

The product will be available for purchase in August.

