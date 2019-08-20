New Curries Replace Dietary Supplement Pills With 100% Natural Foods

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burma Spice announced the immediate availability of Burma Spice Wellness curries and teas. This new product line embraces the philosophy that 100% of what our bodies need for good health can, and should, come from the natural foods we eat.

Increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, and other diseases are often caused by chronic inflammation resulting from lifestyle choices including a diet of factory-foods(1). Scientific evidence shows that when we chase these down with supplement tablets and harsh vitamin pills, it may only make the situation worse(2).

Burma Spice Wellness curries contain turmeric, cinnamon, and other superfoods in carefully formulated ratios that promote bioavailability(3).

Following the traditions of ayurveda, they add back to the modern diet the spices that kept ancient civilizations healthy before the advent of modern medicine. The curries come in the form of curry powder, making it easy to prepare quick meals using fresh food at home.

Burma Spice Wellness curries and teas contain no added sugar, salt, preservatives or any other additives. They are made with 100% pure natural foods.

The new product line includes;

Burma Spice Wellness curry, body – a traditional northern Indian curry blend that supports a healthy inflammation response(4)

About Burma Spice

Burma Spice delivers the best tasting spices in the world because of the novel way it incorporates the farm-to-table concept into the spice business. Located in South Florida's agricultural heartland, Burma Spice works with local growers who grow many Burma Spice ingredients to exacting standards. These spices go from tree to table in a few weeks instead of nearly a year as is the case with some supermarket spices.

To deliver the best quality spices while they're full of flavor, Burma spice products are available only through the company's web site www.burmaspice.com and other online stores including Amazon.

Burma Spice and Burma Spice Wellness are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Burma Spice in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information on Burma Spice Wellness:

www.burmaspice.com

