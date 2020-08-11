New Custom Game Profiles Added to THX Spatial Audio Windows 10 App and to Extended lineup of Razer Headsets

"THX is dedicated to improving the entertainment experience across devices," said Jason Fiber, general manager and senior vice president of mobile technologies, THX Ltd. "For this launch, we partnered with both Razer and game developers to optimize the audio immersion and realism for game play with the launch of 18 new game profiles. Providing this elevated experience for gaming is the right next step in the evolution of the THX mission to bring content to the user the way the creator intended it to be enjoyed."

THX Spatial Audio Game Profiles deepen the gaming experience. With games-specific, customized profiles, certified by the game developers, THX Game Profiles allow players to enjoy their games the way they were truly meant to sound by providing a realistic and immersive experience. THX Game Profiles feature two distinct modes:

THX Environmental Mode for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience, and

for lifelike sound and the most immersive experience, and THX Competitive Mode, with more emphasis on spatial awareness and directional cues, for the quicker and more accurate locating of enemies.

THX Game Profiles has launched with 18 of the most popular multiplayer and competitive titles, including Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy XIV, Half Life: Alyx, Metro Exodus, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Battlefield 1. More titles are expected to be added in the coming months. Working directly with some of the game designers, Razer and THX allowed the participating developers for each game to create custom room and environment specifications in advance, from echoing hallways to large outdoor areas. User-customization available through the THX Spatial Audio technology itself allows players to tune their game sound to perfection.

The THX Spatial Audio Game Profiles is a specific feature update to both Razer Synapse and the THX Spatial Audio standalone application available at Razer.com. The THX Spatial Audio Windows 10 app is US$19.99 for new users, and for existing users of Razer 7.1 surround sound to upgrade to the full THX Spatial Audio app the cost is US$9.99. For Razer headset owners who are already utilizing THX Spatial Audio, there is no added cost for Razer users to access these new Game Profiles feature.

