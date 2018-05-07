New Custom Price and Cost Index Tool Shows Key Changes Affecting User Prices

Index Builder enables users to:

Understand key cost drivers and how they evolve.

Create custom indices based on the commodities users are buying or selling.

Drill down to the regions or mills in which users are operating.

Leverage standard end-use models to use as is or further modify.

Index Builder's custom indices are based on a fixed and transparent calculation methodology which incorporates RISI's industry leading and comprehensive data sourcing.

"Index Builder takes index creation, a traditionally labor-intensive process for analysts, and does it for them in a few simple steps," said Matt Graves, Senior Vice President of Indices. "We've made it easier than ever to create simple indicators to accurately match your exposure to price and cost risk.

For an overview of Index Builder visit www.risi.com/indexbuilder.

About RISI (www.risi.com)

RISI is the leading information provider for the global forest products industry. The company works with clients in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue and nonwovens industries to help them make better decisions.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, RISI operates additional offices throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia and is a subsidiary of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, a global business-to-business price reporting & information group (www.euromoneyplc.com).

