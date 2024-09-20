New Customer Service Book Shows Companies How to Transform Customer Interactions into Meaningful and Profitable Experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Hidden Profit Center: Mastering the 5 A's of Successful Customer Engagement by Brett Frazer introduces customer service leaders to a simple framework that cultivates loyalty through engaging, tailor-made customer experiences.

"Many customer service leaders are now tasked with transitioning from cost centers to value centers," says Frazer. "When looking to make this evolution, I found a ton of high-level theories but a lack of practical blueprints on how to apply these concepts at the interaction level. The 5 A's framework was developed to address this gap."

Shellie Dow, retired VP responsible for customer support at Nintendo of America, says, "Brett's book is the Contact Center 101 textbook that every C-suite leader should read!"

Rick DeLisi, co-author of The Effortless Experience and Digital Customer Service says, "Brett's book gives you a structured and repeatable process that can and should become part of every company's overall CX strategy."

Dan Gingiss, author of The Experience Maker says, "In the realm of customer engagement, true success hinges on trust. Brett's 5 A's framework empowers your customer-facing staff to become trusted advisors, fostering lasting relationships and transforming interactions into meaningful connections."

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Brett Frazer, please call (408) 234-9224 or email Brett at [email protected].

About the Author:

Brett Frazer is the best-selling author of Your Hidden Profit Center and the co-founded Service Matters, LLC with a singular belief: In an age when products are often indistinguishable, Service Matters. Brett's approach is about more than just solving problems. It's about fostering leadership and community within the industry. Through every chapter of his career, Brett has not only advocated for but actively shaped a future where service truly matters.

More About This Title:

Your Hidden Profit Center, Released on September 2nd, 2024, ISBN: 979-8336477078, 278 pages, $24.95.

