New Cutting Edge Treatment Center, Klarity Life, Offers Alternative to Traditional Drug & Alcohol Detox Programs

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New holistic treatment program, Klarity Life, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the first to combine and administer the two breakthrough medications, IV NAD+ and Ketamine, together to help combat major depressive disorders, withdrawals from detox and addiction. Its pioneering physician utilizes a combination of conventional and alternative medicine along with after-care recovery methods to focus on healing the mind, body and spirit, in order to treat the whole person.

The innovative program, designed to treat those who may have failed traditional drug and detox programs, uses both intravenous infusions of drugs, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) and Ketamine to contribute to a nearly painless and fast acting detox. This customized program for each patient ensures a smooth transition to a life free from the grip of addiction by mediating stress response and traumatic memories.

Klarity Life was co-founded by recovering addict, celebrity DJ and nephew of the 1960's counterculture icon Abbie Hoffman, Justin Hoffman and Dr. Henry Liang, a board-certified anesthesiologist. Hoffman's personal battles with opioids and experience in several rehab facilities inspired him to open the first plant medicine based aftercare program in America and took patients after their detox in Mexico.

"I suffered for almost 20 years and tried almost 30 different rehab programs. I truly believe this is the best choice on this planet right now when it comes to detox and will soon be the gold standard," says Justin Hoffman, co-founder and program director of The House at Klarity Life. "Our program's evidence-based approach to treating addiction works on healing the mind, body, and spirit. We help individuals to relearn that they are so much more than just an addict."

Upon finding solitude after receiving ketamine treatment for his own Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, he reached out to Dr. Henry Liang, an anesthesiologist and owner of the first NAD+ and ketamine infusion clinic in Nevada. Hoffman recalls their immediate bond and results from his aftercare program coupled with ketamine infusion therapy, "I was watching suicidal clients change their mindset within one hour of their first treatment and knew that ketamine was a revolutionary drug for not only addiction (and post-acute withdrawal syndrome), but depression, anxiety, PTSD and trauma as well."

Determined to change the landscape in America's rehabilitation industry, Hoffman and Liang collaborated again to open Klarity Life. Dr. Liang, The Clinic at Klarity Life's medical director and a NAD+ and ketamine infusion specialist, was the first to combine NAD+, a co-enzyme that is essential for proper metabolic functioning of every cell in the body, and ketamine, an anesthetic used as an off-label therapy to treat major depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain and drug and alcohol abuse.

Upon completion of his admirable service in the military and years of expertise in the medical field across the nation, Dr. Liang opened his own practice as an independent anesthesiologist in Las Vegas and eventually became a partner in the largest anesthesia group in Nevada.

"While some programs focus on treating addiction itself, we focus on treating the person working to recover from the addiction. We believe in treating the whole person, in a safe and supportive environment using evidence-based techniques that have proven to be effective in treating addiction and its related issues," says Dr. Henry Liang, the medical director of The Clinic at Klarity Life. "The House at Klarity Life significantly reduces the risk of relapse because it is a supportive environment, where we are focused on helping people learn to heal and solve problems, as well as helping them to achieve peak performance."

