New Cyberbullying Game 'Galaxia' named as EdTech "Cool Tool" for 2020

In this fun and engaging online game, students review, apply, and practice bystander skills, coping skills, empathy for others, and appropriate usage of social media use (including texting). The game incorporates skills taught in Botvin LifeSkills Training , a highly effective, evidence-based prevention program taught in schools throughout the US and in 39 countries around the world. Galaxia is currently part of a national 30-site randomized controlled trial testing strategies for preventing bullying and cyberbullying.

In Galaxia, students choose an avatar to represent them in the game as they confront challenges and navigate their way across the campus of Galaxia Academy, a fantastical boarding school in a distant galaxy. Under Galaxia Academy's benevolent headmaster, Professor Galo, students are able to explore their unique talents and endless imagination. But when Professor Galo suddenly disappears, his not-so-benevolent identical twin sister, Professor Muri, takes his place as headmaster and peculiar things begin to happen. As students deal with the various challenges of middle school (such as peer pressure, drug use, and bullying), they also need to work together to thwart Professor Muri's nefarious plans.

The EdTech Awards recognize outstanding contributions that transform education through technology and enrich the lives of learners everywhere. This year's finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"Despite formidable challenges brought about by world events—including locked-down cities, standstill travel, and closed offices, businesses and schools—we endure," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "To those moving students forward across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning—in these unprecedented times we hope this recognition brings you some much-deserved joy and light to help see you through. Thank you!"

