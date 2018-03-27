New Dædalus Issue on "Unfolding Futures: Indigenous Ways of Knowing for the Twenty-First Century"

The Spring 2018 issue of Dædalus, Journal of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, offers Native and non-Native voices on subjects ranging from political movements, adaptive leadership, and representational politics to the production of scientific knowledge, the ethics of bioscience, and language preservation. The 15 essays in the volume are informed by the authors' shared goal of addressing two questions: What have we learned from the past? And how can we better the future?

The guest editors of this issue include Philip J. Deloria (Harvard University; Member of the American Academy), K. Tsianina Lomawaima (Arizona State University), Bryan McKinley Jones Brayboy (Arizona State University), Mark N. Trahant (Indian Country Today; Member of the American Academy), Loren Ghiglione (Northwestern University; Member of the American Academy), Douglas Medin (Northwestern University; Member of the American Academy), and Ned Blackhawk (Yale University). Together, they conceived of an issue of Dædalus dedicated to Indian ways of knowing deep enough to grapple with issues of racism and erasure and broad enough to encompass academia, the legal system, the public and nonprofit sectors, cultural institutions, and family life.

More information about the volume and select essays are available online. To support efforts to find "more ears" for the voices in this volume, the American Academy will provide copies of the issue for course instruction, research, libraries, foundations, and other entities seeking a better understanding of the Native American experience and impact. For issue requests and more information, please contact daedalus@amacad.org.

In their introduction to the issue, the guest editors write that "Americans don't tend to tell stories in ways that leave room for Indian people." With this issue of Dædalus, there is room for Native stories about both a challenging past and a better future shaped by Indian people. The Spring 2018 issue of Dædalus on "Unfolding Futures: Indigenous Ways of Knowing for the Twenty-First Century" features the following essays:

Unfolding Futures: Indigenous Ways of Knowing for the Twenty-First Century

Philip J. Deloria, K. Tsianina Lomawaima, Bryan McKinley Jones Brayboy, Mark N. Trahant, Loren Ghiglione, Douglas Medin & Ned Blackhawk

Nenabozho Goes Fishing: A Sovereignty Story

Heidi Kiiwetinepinesiik Stark & Kekek Jason Stark

Recognition, Antiracism & Indigenous Futures: A View from Connecticut

Amy E. Den Ouden

Alaska's Conflicting Objectives

Rosita Kaaháni Worl & Heather Kendall-Miller

Making 'Aha: Independent Hawaiian Pasts, Presents & Futures

Noelani Goodyear-Ka'ōpua & Bryan Kamaoli Kuwada

Genetic Ancestry Testing with Tribes: Ethics, Identity & Health Implications

Nanibaa' A. Garrison

Reclaiming Representations & Interrupting the Cycle of Bias Against Native Americans

Arianne E. Eason, Laura M. Brady & Stephanie A. Fryberg

Why Don't More Indians Do Better in School? The Battle between U.S. Schooling & American Indian/Alaska Native Education

Bryan McKinley Jones Brayboy & K. Tsianina Lomawaima

Revolution in Higher Education: Identity & Cultural Beliefs Inspire Tribal Colleges & Universities

Cheryl Crazy Bull & Justin Guillory

The New World of the Indigenous Museum

Philip J. Deloria

The Story of Indian Health is Complicated by History, Shortages & Bouts of Excellence

Mark N. Trahant

Indigenous Leadership

Gary Sandefur & Philip J. Deloria

Critical Investigations of Resilience: A Brief Introduction to Indigenous Environmental Studies & Sciences

Kyle Whyte

If Indigenous Peoples Stand with the Sciences, Will Scientists Stand with Us?

Megan Bang, Ananda Marin & Douglas Medin

Hear Our Languages, Hear Our Voices: Storywork as Theory & Praxis in Indigenous-Language Reclamation

Teresa L. McCarty, Sheilah E. Nicholas, Kari A. B. Chew, Natalie G. Diaz, Wesley Y. Leonard & Louellyn White

