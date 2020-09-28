New Daily Deals at Red Lobster® Give Everyone Something to Celebrate in 2020

With a different deal on delicious seafood available each weekday, guests now have reason to celebrate during the school and work week. Whether it's to step out and enjoy a date night, or crack into an entire lobster just because, guests can enjoy the ultimate seafood dining experience without breaking the bank, including:

Ultimate Endless Shrimp ® Monday – Mix and match Red Lobster's biggest and best shrimp endlessly for just $17.99 , featuring Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with choice of side.

– Mix and match Red Lobster's biggest and best shrimp endlessly for just , featuring Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with choice of side. Two for Tuesday – Invite a plus one to enjoy two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99 . Each served with choice of two sides.

– Invite a plus one to enjoy two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for . Each served with choice of two sides. Whole Lobster Wednesday* – Indulge in a whole lobster for only $22.99 . Served with choice of two sides.

– Indulge in a whole lobster for only . Served with choice of two sides. Throwback Thursday** – Be transported back to the good old days with Walt's Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage for $12.99 . Served with choice of two sides.

– Be transported back to the good old days with Walt's Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage for . Served with choice of two sides. Fish Fry Friday – Celebrate the end of the week with hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw for just $11.99 .

Guests can take advantage of new Daily Deals – and of course, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits® that accompany each meal – Monday through Friday, by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant for a safe dine-in experience, or they can order To Go, for curbside pickup, where available, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com.

Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders**, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

*Whole Lobster Wednesday only available for Dine-In, while supplies last.

** Throwback Thursday only available for Dine-In.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: Samantha Bruno, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Related Links

http://www.redlobster.com

