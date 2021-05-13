New Daily's Poptails Poised to Make Summer Pop: Frozen, Fruity, Smooth-Tasting Alcoholic Pops from the Leader in Frozen Cocktail Pouches

At 6.8% ABV and 90 calories each, Daily's Poptails pops bring a refreshingly clean taste, owing to a wine-based formula perfected by Daily's years of experience in frozen cocktails. The new adult frozen treats complement go-to summer drinks like hard seltzer, ready-to-drink cocktails and beer, and travel easily to pools, beaches, lakes, backyards and everywhere else summer fun is had. With the likes of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz -- TV's bar-owning "The Toms" – onboard as ambassadors, the fun will be can't-miss.

"There couldn't be a better time for Daily's Poptails to make their debut. With the summer of 2021 poised to be all about getting safely back together, they are about the most social adult treats out there," said Ilene Bergenf i eld, CMO of Daily's. "The combination of Daily's deep experience in frozen cocktails and the movement to new kinds of adult beverages make now the ideal moment to discover Daily's Poptails."

Daily's Poptails will be available nationwide at retailers such as at Target, Sam's Club, Walmart, and local adult beverage retailers, in 12-pack variety boxes at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

For additional information on where to find a box near you, visit: https://www.dailyscocktails.com/wheretobuy/

About American Beverage Corporation

American Beverage Corporation is based in Stamford, CT and is part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, owned by the private equity firm Brynwood Partners. Daily's was acquired in March, 2015 and is widely distributed across various channels and leading retailers in the US. Harvest Hill also markets some of America's most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, and LITTLE HUG. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

