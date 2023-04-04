New Dale Carnegie Training Program Features Interactive Courses Designed to Strengthen Remote Teams and Boost Performance

Dale Carnegie study finds 76% of employees prefer remote or hybrid work. New training program supports remote and hybrid employees with live online coaching and collaborative training

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Carnegie Training has released a ground-breaking suite of short, highly interactive courses featuring a blend of live online sessions, self-directed microlearning, video summaries and a coaching toolkit for managers to be included with "Dale Carnegie Unlimited: subscriptions." The courses and coaching framework are designed to strengthen participant relationships with their direct managers and teams regardless of their remote or flexible work arrangements.

Companies are changing workplace policies to offer more flexible work arrangements to lower real estate costs and to address strong employee preference. In fact, a new Dale Carnegie report reveals that 76% of employees strongly prefer fully remote or hybrid work systems. But the lack of in-person interaction has left employers looking for new ways to strengthen workplace relationships, team performance, engagement and culture.

"Learning and development leaders are telling us they're looking for new, convenient solutions that strengthen team performance and culture in the new era of remote and hybrid work," says Joe Hart, CEO of Dale Carnegie. "To address the needs of employers and workers, we built a fresh approach that strengthens relationships and performance through online learning and coaching."

Participants learn and collaborate during one- to two-hour live instructor-led sessions and continue microlearning modules and self-directed assignments to apply skills immediately afterward. Managers can reinforce the skills using a short video introduction and coaching toolkit provided with each course.

"Employers want shorter, more collaborative live sessions, videos, easy-to-apply tools, and a mechanism for feedback—all that fits easily into the workers' schedule," says Dan Heffernan, Carnegie's Chief Growth Officer. "We're excited to help learning and development leaders strengthen employee skills, deepen relationships, and support workplace culture in this new era of flexible work arrangements."

The new courses are available through subscription, private delivery, or public enrollment. Carnegie Unlimited subscriptions enable learning leaders to provide access to live online courses and tools through their own private portal, making it easy for employees to schedule or reschedule sessions, complete learning certificates and get post-session coaching from their managers.

