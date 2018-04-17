New 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Josh Norman Brought Celebrity Tournament to His Hometown

GREENWOOD, S.C., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Norman, cornerback for the Washington Redskins, gave back once again to his hometown of Greenwood, South Carolina when he hosted a celebrity tournament at Lander University's Finis Home Arena. The 6th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game, held on April 7, featured Norman participating in a friendly basketball game alongside Vic Beasley (Atlanta Falcons), Zack Brown (Washington Redskins), Kawaan Short (Carolina Panthers), Jordan Poyer (Buffalo Bills) and many other celebrity guests.

This isn't the first time Norman has given back to his hometown. He received the key to the city for all of his hard work and dedication to Greenwood. Norman has upcoming plans to help ensure youth have a safe place to play and connect with their peers as well.

"Our five-to-ten-year plan is having a building, a structure where kids can go, have fun and play, and be a kid. We miss that here," Norman told FOX Carolina in an interview at the celebrity tournament. "There's a lot of violence and shootings and things going on that shouldn't be happening. Kids need it the most here. We want to have something for the kids to go to and have it be a safe haven."

Norman added, "I'm a brother, a cousin, an uncle and a dad. I like to serve. I get a good reception back here, but it's not about me, it's about them, and I have a good time with them."

Giving back to his community isn't Norman's only philanthropic work. He is also the founder of the Starz24 Foundation, which provides enrichment to children through engaging community events and youth programs. Upcoming, the foundation in collaboration with a major technology company, a major sponsor, and the local school district, is aiming to build or renovate and maintain a new technology center in Title I schools to expand personal learning opportunities and career exploration for its students. The foundation also facilitates a leadership program to provide economically-challenged high school students with a voice of motivation, empowerment, and encouragement for students to achieve academic excellence.

This past week, Norman was selected for the next upcoming Spring 2018 "Dancing with the Stars" that airs on ABC. To learn more about Norman and his foundation, visit Starz24.org.

