New Data Center Announced; SWEPCO Role Cited in Supporting Local Economic Growth

SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) announced a new data center investment from Amazon that company leaders describe as the most significant economic development win Northwest Louisiana has seen in a generation. This investment brings new utility infrastructure upgrades that will deliver meaningful, long‑term benefits for SWEPCO customers while also supporting Amazon's data center operations.

"When more companies invest here, the cost of the electric system is shared more widely, contributing to long-term rate stability for all customers," explained SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer Brett Mattison.

Importantly, all costs associated with these new facilities will be fully covered by Amazon and will not be passed on to existing SWEPCO residential or business customers. Under the oversight of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, any project-specific improvements - including substations, transmission lines, or specialized equipment - will be funded by the customer. The infrastructure investments required to serve this project will strengthen the electric grid, enhance reliability, and help drive long‑term growth and resilience for communities across Northwest Louisiana.

Amazon's investment is expected to bring long‑term economic growth, high‑quality jobs, and substantial tax revenue for the communities SWEPCO serves. The project also brings grid upgrades that make power more reliable for everyone.

This new investment builds on years of work SWEPCO has already been doing to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. Through ongoing upgrades and reliability improvements, SWEPCO has focused on better serving customers today while helping ensure the communities it powers are competitive and ready to attract new businesses and jobs.

"Reliable, resilient energy is one of the most important factors companies evaluate when choosing where to invest, and SWEPCO's infrastructure work helps make the places we serve a stronger contender for major economic development opportunities," said Paul Pratt, Vice President, Customer Experience and New Business Development.

To support this long‑term, customer-first approach, SWEPCO has been making steady, targeted improvements across its system. Efforts include but are not limited to replacing aging infrastructure, expanding transmission capacity, installing smart meters to speed outage detection and restoration, and trimming vegetation to reduce service interruptions. Since 2025, SWEPCO crews have inspected more than 80,000 utility poles, replaced over 18,000, and trimmed nearly 1,300-line miles of trees - all part of a sustained effort to improve grid performance, enhance reliability, and support the region's readiness for growth.

"Companies like Amazon choose communities where they see real momentum, a talented workforce, and a utility partner ready to deliver world-class infrastructure. Northwest Louisiana offers all of that and more," Mattison added. "We are proud to welcome them to our region."

SWEPCO's Mattison shared the stage Monday afternoon in Shreveport with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry; Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Susan Bourgeois; AWS Vice President Roger Wehner; Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership President Justyn Dixon; STACK Infrastructure CEO Matt VanderZanden; Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell; Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux; Caddo Parish Commission President Greg Young; and Bossier Police Jury President Tom Salzer as the Amazon investment was announced.

STACK Infrastructure is helping Amazon power America's digital future by building large‑scale, sustainable data‑center campuses that support AI, cloud, and high‑performance computing across the country.

Mattison, who credited strong collaboration among state, regional and local partners, including the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, said the project comes at a time when rapidly expanding sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced digital services require extremely reliable energy and robust grid infrastructure.

"We are living through a once-in-a-generation technology and energy transformation," he said. "SWEPCO remains ready. Ready to serve. Ready to innovate. Ready to deliver."

Since its founding in 1912, SWEPCO has partnered with public and private organizations to support projects that strengthen local economies.

"This is what progress looks like - partners moving forward together, innovation fueling investment and reliable energy powering real economic growth," Mattison said. "We're proud to help power the future of this region."

About Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, delivers safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to more than 500,000 customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. SWEPCO is an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company. Learn more at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us by following Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and LinkedIn.com/company/swepco.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We expect to invest $72 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with approximately 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

