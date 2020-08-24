NEW DATA: Consumers Find Joy in Chocolate and Candy During COVID-19

Overall sales of chocolate and candy have increased 3.8% with chocolate (+5.5%) and premium chocolate (+12.5%) outpacing the rest of the category. The grocery channel has become a key driver for chocolate and candy sales growth as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores. In the grocery channel alone, chocolate and candy sales are up 16.6% with chocolate (+17.9%), premium chocolate (+21.4%) and non-chocolate (+13.5%) all performing very well. This data is based on NCA's analysis of sales performance from March 15, 2020 to August 9, 2020.

With the Halloween season around the corner, there is no doubt that people have questions about what to expect. Whether this year's festivities mean more time at home or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral has you covered with inspiration for a creative, fun and safe Halloween. There will be regional differences across the country in terms of how people choose to celebrate the Halloween season during the month of October, but one thing is for sure – Halloween is happening.

About the National Confectioners Association

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Carly Schildhaus

202-534-1440

[email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Related Links

https://candyusa.com

