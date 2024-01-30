New Data Demonstrates Sempre Health's Solution Leads to Improved Medication Adherence, Lower Emergency Room Visits

Patients in Sempre Health's program had 18-20% higher consistent usage of life-saving drugs and a significant decrease in emergency department visits

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy (JMCP) demonstrates the impact of Sempre Health's innovative behavior-based medication adherence solution in significantly improving patients' consistent use of life-saving medications. Enrolling in Sempre Health's adherence and affordability program led to 18-20% higher medication adherence (dependent on drug class) compared with those not in the program, a meaningful step forward in addressing consistent medication usage challenges associated with chronic diseases.

The study, "Assessing the impact of a financial incentive and refill reminder program on medication adherence and costs," ( linked here ) evaluated the proportion of days patients in one large regional health plan used antithrombotic drugs – taken to reduce events such as heart attack and stroke. Compared to those not in the program, patients in the Sempre Health program taking antiplatelet drugs were 20% higher (63% vs 43%: P= 0.0002) in days adherent, and patients taking anticoagulant drugs were 18% higher (78% vs 60%: P < 0.0001) in days adherent. Patients in the program also reduced their usage of the emergency department by 16%.

Sempre Health's program incorporates behavior-based incentives, timely refill reminders, and cost reductions for patients to improve medication affordability and adherence. JMCP's peer-reviewed publication highlights the significant impact this unique solution has in increasing consistent use of life-saving drugs.

"The fact that many individuals don't take potentially lifesaving medications as prescribed is well documented," said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, professor of medicine and public health at the University of Michigan where he directs the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design. "The results of this study showing that individuals who used Sempre Health's innovative solution took their medications more often and required fewer ED visits are extremely encouraging. By reducing financial and behavior-based barriers to enhance use of evidence-based medications, I am optimistic that these impressive findings of the Sempre Health program on antithrombotic adherence will produce similar positive clinical, equity and financial effects for other chronic clinical conditions."

"At UPMC Health Plan, our overarching goal is to improve medication access and affordability for our members. Our partnership with Sempre Health utilizes personalized text messaging to remind members when their prescriptions are due and rewards them for filling on time by providing discounts off of their copays. Given the importance of these medications to our members' overall health, helping our members maximize their drug benefit through these digital tools is another step in ensuring value," said Chronis Manolis, RPh., Chief Pharmacy Officer, SVP Pharmacy UPMC Health Plan.

"The statistically significant and higher multi-year medication adherence rates, coupled with a statistically significant reduction in emergency department visits, underscores the impact of Sempre's program. We are not just improving adherence and accessibility of these life-saving drugs; we are positively influencing overall healthcare outcomes," said Anurati Mathur, CEO at Sempre Health.

Sempre Health works with leading health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for eligible patients who refill their prescriptions on time. Based on several internally and externally validated studies, Sempre Health boosts medication adherence by greater than 20% and drives a 95 Net Promoter Score across therapeutic classes and for enrolled patients in all 50 states.

Dr. Fendrick serves as an advisor to Sempre Health.

