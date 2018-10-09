New Data Demonstrates Significant Survival Benefit with More Frequent Hemodialysis Using the NxStage System One in Skilled Nursing Facility Setting

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care , announced new findings demonstrating significant survival benefit and lower cardiovascular hospitalization with more frequent home hemodialysis using the NxStage® System One™ within the skilled nursing facility setting. The data, developed in collaboration with Affiliated Dialysis Centers, LLC, will be presented by NxStage at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2018 Annual Meeting on October 26th. Conference attendees can meet with NxStage representatives at booth 1841 to discuss the recent findings.

In a large study of 3,619 patients receiving hemodialysis in the SNF setting between 2011-2015, patients receiving more frequent home hemodialysis experienced 34% lower risk of death and 23% lower risk of cardiovascular hospitalization, compared to patients receiving conventional hemodialysis in a SNF setting.

"Because patients undergoing dialysis have a high burden of cardiovascular disease, a 23% reduction in cardiovascular-related hospitalization is very clinically meaningful," said Dr. Maria Rosa Costanzo, Medical Director, Heart Failure Research, Advocate Heart Institute. "These findings are even more impressive in the high-risk population of patients who reside in skilled nursing facilities."

"The significant survival and cardiovascular benefits associated with more frequent on-site home hemodialysis provides confidence and clear support for a new standard of care for dialysis patients within skilled nursing facilities," said Allan Collins, Chief Medical Officer at NxStage Medical. "Home hemodialysis provided in the skilled nursing facility setting eliminates the needs and risks of high-cost and disruptive transportation to and from dialysis clinics, and by reducing hospitalization, more frequent on-site home hemodialysis can provide better patient health outcomes at a lower cost of care."

Dr. Eric Weinhandl, NxStage clinical epidemiologist and lead author of the study, will present these findings during an oral presentation at ASN on Friday, October 26th.

For more information about on-site home hemodialysis in Skilled Nursing Facilities, visit www.nxstage.com/snf .

Despite the health benefits that home and more frequent hemodialysis may provide to those with chronic kidney disease, these forms of therapy are not for everyone. The reported benefits of home hemodialysis may not be experienced by all patients. The NxStage System is a prescription device and, like all medical devices, involves some risks. The risks associated with hemodialysis treatments in any environment include, but are not limited to, high blood pressure, fluid overload, low blood pressure, heart-related issues, and vascular access complications. The medical devices used in hemodialysis therapies may add additional risks including air entering the bloodstream, and blood loss due to clotting or accidental disconnection of the blood tubing set. When vascular access is exposed to more frequent use, infection of the site, and other access related complications may also be potential risks. Patients should consult with their doctor to understand the risks and responsibilities of home and/or more frequent hemodialysis using the NxStage System One. Patients and providers are encouraged to contact their state regulators to discuss state-specific regulations that may impact dialysis in the Skilled Nursing Facility setting.

About the NxStage System One in the Skilled Nursing Facility Setting

The NxStage System One is the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared specifically by the FDA for home hemodialysis, including nocturnal and solo hemodialysis. The System One provides individualized treatment options to meet the clinical needs of SNF patients, which additionally may allow patients to maintain rehabilitation, medication, meal and activity schedules. Its simplicity and revolutionary size (just over a foot tall) are intended to allow convenient use in the skilled nursing facility (SNF) setting. www.nxstage.com.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, USA, that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.nxstage.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Kristen Sheppard, ksheppard@nxstage.com

SOURCE NxStage Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nxstage.com

