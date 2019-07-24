New Data Demonstrating Benefits of Accuray Software Solutions Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that studies validating the benefits of CyberKnife® and Radixact® System software innovations were shared by prominent physicists at the recent 61st annual meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM). These product enhancements are designed to make it faster and easier for clinicians to deliver precise radiation treatments to more patients each day.

"Accuray is dedicated to providing clinicians with solutions that enable them to achieve their clinical goals for patients at every stage of their cancer treatment journey," said Fabienne Hirigoyenberry-Lanson, Ph.D., vice president of global medical and scientific affairs at Accuray. "The clinical results shared at this year's AAPM meeting showcase the breadth of innovation achieved in partnership with our customers, and the benefits that Accuray products can deliver to clinicians and their patients, now and into the future."

Research highlights include:

CyberKnife VOLO™ Optimizer significantly reduces treatment planning and estimated treatment delivery times

Studies demonstrate benefits of the CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer across multiple tumor types.

A planning comparison study showed that, for prostate SBRT patients previously treated with an InCise™ Multileaf Collimator (MLC), the VOLO Optimizer allowed clinicians to develop optimal plans eight times faster (62 minutes versus 8 hours), while simultaneously reducing average estimated treatment delivery time by 31 percent. Researchers at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands , conducted the study.

A team of researchers at Stanford University compared plans generated with the CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer and Sequential Optimizer in patients with tumors classified as simple brain, complex brain or complex spine. All estimated treatment delivery times were reduced using VOLO, with time savings ranging from 14 percent (for simple brain cases using the Iris collimator) to 50 percent (for complex brain cases using the InCise MLC).

Synchrony® for the Radixact System automates real-time motion tracking and correction while targets move

University of Wisconsin – Madison and Accuray Incorporated researchers evaluated the potential of the motion synchronization technology developed for the Radixact System to track and correct for tumor motion during delivery. Patient plans were delivered to a phantom and the dose delivered was compared to the planning dose. Results for the sample plan presented showed that the motion synchronization technology was able to effectively track and correct for the phantom motion.

CTrue™ IR Improves image quality

The clinical impact of using CTrue IR (Iterative Reconstruction) MVCT images for image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) was analyzed by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin . MVCT images acquired on the Radixact System were reconstructed with IR and standard algorithms. CTrue IR improved soft-tissue contrast and substantially reduced image noise, enhancing image quality. Investigators also found that patient alignment during IGRT was easier to achieve and more accurate with CTrue IR MVCT than with standard MVCT.

Radixact System PreciseART® makes adaptive re-planning easier

Medical College of Wisconsin researchers investigated the rate of offline adaptive re-planning in their clinic with and without the use of technology enabling them to perform automated dose calculation and trending. The re-planning rate for patients enrolled in the Radixact System PreciseART® Option, which automatically calculates dose, trends daily dose changes, and triggers adaptive re-planning based on clinician-established criteria, was compared to the estimated re-planning rate for patients treated on VMAT and other systems without similar automated capabilities. Automated tools available with PreciseART® increased the frequency of offline adaptive re-planning over the course of the radiation therapy, indicating it better identified interfraction changes for which re-planning was clinically beneficial.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and outcomes, and the potential benefits of Accuray products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings and improvements; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products, including product improvements, for certain users and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 9, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

