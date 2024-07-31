New Data Finds Food Banks Provided Food to 40 million people, Mitigated 1.8 Million Tons of CO2e in 2023

Annual data from 2023 was collected from 54 food banks spanning 45 countries that are part of The Global FoodBanking Network*

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food banks are reaching more people, recovering more food and grocery products, and finding innovative ways to address hunger and contribute to climate change mitigation, according to annual data on the activities of The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN).

The data finds that 54 food banks in GFN's network provided food to over 40 million people in 2023, 10 million more than in 2022, while delivering 654 million kilograms of food and grocery products, or the equivalent of 1.7 billion meals. The increase in people served was driven by food banks ongoing efforts to expand food access as well by crises that are keeping global hunger rates high, like climate change-related disasters and civil conflict.

The new data comes in light of the United Nations' State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, which was launched last week and shows that hunger rates failed to decrease for a third straight year and are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

"Food banks continue to expand food access to those who are most in need, as hundreds of millions of people continue to face chronic hunger, even three years after the pandemic first kicked in. Food banks across our network are finding new ways to adapt to emerging shocks, proving to be a tested model to respond to food insecurity and reduce food waste," said Lisa Moon, president and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network. "Once again, we see that investing in community organizations leads to innovation and creative solutions. Food banks aren't just feeding people; they're building stronger, more resilient communities."

While the cost of a healthy diet has increased every year since 2017, food banks once again saw the nutritional quality of the food they distributed increase in 2023, with nearly 60% of all food distributed falling in the nutritious category (nutritious products include fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, seeds, nuts, dairy and other animal protein). Food banks achieved this level by expanding their partnerships with farmers to recover surplus produce from their agricultural land. Agricultural recovery across the Network increased by 35% in 2023, with notable progress in Kenya, Honduras, and the Philippines.

Food banks recovery efforts – from farms, food manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels – help reduce food loss and waste, which helps to mitigate emissions, especially potent methane emissions. By recovering safe, wholesome food before it ends up in a landfill, food banks mitigated an estimated 1.8 million metric tons of CO2e in 2023, or the equivalent of removing 400,000 cars from the road in a year.

The new data also shows that The Global FoodBanking Network's focus on its Accelerator program, which provides targeted training and support to nascent food banks, has been tremendously successful in regions with persistently high rates of food insecurity. Between 2019 and 2023, nine Accelerator food bank members in sub-Saharan Africa increased the amount of food and grocery products provided from 87,000 kilograms to 1.2 million kilograms. In Southeast Asia, nine Accelerator food banks served 14 million people in 2023, up from 687,000 in 2019, the year of the program's inception.

"As a member of GFN's Accelerator program, Food Bank Vietnam has made remarkable progress. We've established and expanded 12 community food banks, aiming for 20 nationwide by the end of 2024," said Food Bank Vietnam CEO, Jolie Nguyen. "These efforts bolster our capacity for sustainable food operations, enhancing community resilience by supporting over 18 million kilograms of food (counted by 2023) and reducing food waste across Vietnam."

Interest in the food banking model continues to grow globally: by the end of 2023, the Network included 63 organizations in 54 countries, up from 54 organizations in 44 countries the year before.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL FOODBANKING NETWORK

Food banking offers a solution to both chronic hunger and the climate crisis. GFN works with partners in over 50 countries to redirect surplus, healthy food to those who need it. In 2023, our network provided food to more than 40 million people, reducing food waste and creating healthy, resilient communities. We help the food system function as it should: nourishing people and the planet together. Learn more at foodbanking.org.

*Data comes only from food banking organizations that are members of the Global FoodBanking Network and does not include data from GFN counterpart in the United States, Feeding America, or the European Food Banks Federation.

