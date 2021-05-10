New Data from Beezy Reveals Troubling Stats around Employee Engagement and Productivity as Businesses Plan for a Hybrid Work Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beezy Inc ., the leading digital workplace solution built for Microsoft 365, released its 2021 Digital Workplace Trends & Insights report today, examining the state of the digital workplace and providing the insights businesses need to empower employees in hybrid work environments.

The study found remote employees are overwhelmed by workplace technologies, and it's affecting their productivity. 51% of respondents say they're struggling with feeling connected to their work in all-virtual settings. 41% are overwhelmed by the number of tools and technologies they are required to use at their company – and 58% of employees say frequent application notifications decrease their productivity.

From commute-free days to a spotty home wi-fi connection ruining an important presentation, we've experienced the ups and downs of working remotely. But when it comes to remote workflows, and how we communicate and share knowledge, the cracks are deepening for everyone under the pressure . So what can we actually learn from these changes to shape the future of work for the better?

"After a year of remote work, employees are more burnt out than ever thanks to an abundance of meetings, hundreds of notifications, and little sense of belonging to their company," said Mike Hicks, CMO of Beezy. "It's on business leaders to fix these disjointed digital workplaces, especially as we enter a new era of hybrid-virtual work."

Other key findings from the report include:

55% of employees struggle to find and share organizational knowledge

41% of employees struggle with team bonding and participating in company culture

54% of employees are working more hours remotely, compared to before the pandemic

54% of employees find it difficult to follow workflows using the appropriate software tools

61% of employees aren't completely satisfied with their company's workplace tools and technologies, with the biggest issue being that they're buggy or unreliable

"The fact that employees continue to grapple with outdated company intranets, poor communication practices, limited knowledge sharing, and inefficient digital processes should be a wakeup call for organizations. At this point in the technical lifecycle, there's no reason these tools should be working against you." Hicks adds. "Collaboration and communication have never been more important, and digital workplace tools that make these tasks simpler for employees will be paramount in the hybrid work environment. With the right infrastructure and a digitally optimized culture, we can all look forward to work."

