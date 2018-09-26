New Data From BestVPN.com Reveals That US Citizens are Regularly Exposing Themselves to Cyber-Threats, Despite Concerns

LIVERPOOL, England, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Nearly 90% of consumers demonstrate concern when it comes to the privacy of their online data

- Less than half (48%) of respondents have checked to see if their data has been hacked in the last month

A new research report published by leading cyber security experts, BestVPN.com, reveals the state of online privacy in the United States. BestVPN surveyed 1,000 US consumers to understand the state of online privacy in 2018. The report reveals a significant knowledge gap and suggests that, despite their fears, US citizens are not protecting themselves against the ever-growing number of cyber-threats.

In light of the 2018 data breaches and revelations, consumers were asked to detail their cyber hygiene habits. Vulnerabilities revealed within the data include a significant distrust of social media platforms; 45% of consumers report feeling uncomfortable about using platforms which track and potentially sell their data. Despite the mistrust of corporations, a lack of understanding is evident with a substantial 46% of respondents not adjusting their privacy settings on social accounts in the wake of 2018 corporate cyber violations.

The report also details the hazards encountered on public WiFi. Over half (52%) of respondents admit they regularly join public WiFi networks, yet lack an understanding of the danger this exposes them to from hackers or exploitation of their personal confidential information.

Highlighting the dangers consumers face, The State of Online Privacy in the US: 2018 report also offers advice to citizens concerned about protecting their digital privacy. Within the report consumers can find information about how to practice better cyber hygiene. Recommendations on password management, a VPN for online privacy and two factor authentication are all recognised as best practices in the report.

The State of Online Privacy in the US: 2018 research report can be downloaded here; https://www.bestvpn.com/media/us-privacy-white-paper/

BestVPN.com are an online security advocate, fighting for people's freedom to use the internet when, where and how they wish. Established in 2013, they have helped over 30 million users unlock the internet.

