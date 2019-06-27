New Data from BlueCrew Reveals Better Pay Doesn't Matter Much When It Comes to Hiring Hourly Workers

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today from BlueCrew , the on-demand staffing platform for flexible W-2 work, ranks the top five reasons hourly job offers get rejected by job seekers. According to the data, pay is not the number one reason hourly workers accept or reject jobs. BlueCrew's data shows that over a third of hourly jobs offered on its platform (38 percent) are rejected due to employer location and only 10 percent of jobs are rejected due to pay. BlueCrew analyzed more than 10,000 job offers that were not accepted on the company's platform.

Here are the top five reasons jobs get rejected:

#1 Location

Despite popular belief that pay matters most, hourly workers actually lean toward accepting lower paying jobs if the commute is shorter or closer to public transportation. According to BlueCrew's 2019 data, 38 percent of jobs are rejected due to employer location.

#2 Schedule

Schedule came in a close second with a quarter (26 percent) of workers rejecting an offer of work because of the hours. BlueCrew's survey revealed that flexibility has become an important factor when deciding whether to accept or reject a job. Thanks to the rise of gig platforms and the growing ability to access hourly work on demand, hourly workers across traditional job categories (including manufacturing, hospitality, and retail) at established businesses, not just gig workers, are expecting to choose when and how much they work to accommodate their busy schedules.

#3 Job type (workers can afford to be picky!)

Workers are quick to reject jobs that they might not like. In a record tight job market and flex-oriented economy, workers can afford to be selective and choose the job function they want as well as when and where they desire. Nearly one in four (24 percent) jobs were rejected due to job type.

#4 Pay rate

Only 10 percent of workers actually rejected jobs due to wage. BlueCrew's data revealed that pay rate is actually much more impactful to retention than job acceptance. A small difference in pay can keep the best employees at the same company for substantially longer.

#5 The company counts … rarely

Only 2 percent of job seekers pointed to the company itself as a reason they rejected jobs.

"The access to flexibility with the gig model has shifted the paradigm for hourly workers and employers across all kinds of industries - including manufacturing, hospitality, and retail," said Adam Roston, CEO of BlueCrew. "In this incredibly tight labor market, businesses have to compete for hourly workers who have more options for flexible work than ever before. Our data shows that when actually deciding whether or not to take a job, workers value location, control, and flexibility above all else, which we believe reflects a broader trend of work fitting around their schedule instead of their schedule fitting around work."

"Wages will, of course, always matter, but we see this more so when it comes to retaining workers -- not hiring them," continued Roston. "For example, in the industrial sector where companies are struggling more than ever with hiring and retention, a worker can be easily lured by another employer with only moderately higher pay if they're based in the same general vicinity. Many times, we've seen employees walk across the parking lot for a small raise."

The BlueCrew data was collected between March 3, 2019 and April 3, 2019. For more, check out the infographic .

About BlueCrew

Founded in 2015, BlueCrew is the only on-demand platform exclusively for flexible W-2 work. Job seekers turn to BlueCrew for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a broad range of industries including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality.

BlueCrew is disrupting the traditional staffing model (an industry worth $130 billion which is almost exclusively offline) with a mobile-first platform that offers workers control, flexibility, and protection, while instantly connecting them to high quality, short and long-term employment opportunities. Unlike gig economy platforms, all Crew Members are W-2 employees of BlueCrew, receiving benefits and protections like minimum wage, overtime, sick pay, and workers' compensation. BlueCrew is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in markets nationwide and is owned and operated by IAC. Learn more at https://www.bluecrewjobs.com/

