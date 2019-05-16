New Data from First-in-Human Study of RheOx™ Device-Based Therapy for Chronic Bronchitis to be Presented at ATS 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics, Inc. (Gala), a clinical-stage developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced that data from the first-in-human study of its investigational RheOxTM device will be presented at the 2019 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, occurring May 17-22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The study is evaluating a new therapy for chronic bronchitis called Bronchial RheoplastyTM using RheOx, a device designed to reduce cough and mucus production through a minimally invasive, bronchoscopic procedure. The first-in-human study is designed to assess safety and clinical utility. RheOx is investigational and is not yet approved for sale.

"ATS is a prestigious, international gathering of clinicians involved in advancing the care of patients with respiratory disease, and we look forward to sharing new data from our RheOx first-in-human study at this important meeting," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, MD, CEO of Gala Therapeutics. "This study is a key element of our clinical program that aims to improve outcomes for patients with chronic bronchitis who are not well-served by currently available treatment options."

The conference agenda includes the following presentations:

May 22, 2019 , 1:30pm – 1:45pm CDT (Room C155-C156)

"First-in-Human Results of Bronchial Rheoplasty: An Endobronchial Treatment for Chronic Bronchitis", presented by Arschang Valipour, MD, FCCP, Associate Professor, Ludwig-Boltzmann-Institute for COPD and Respiratory Epidemiology, Otto Wagner Spital, Vienna, Austria.

.

Three-month and preliminary 12-month results will be presented from the first-in-human study of the investigational RheOx device in patients with chronic bronchitis.

May 22, 2019 , 3pm – 3:15pm CDT (Room C155-C156)

"Histopathologic Results Post Bronchial Rheoplasty", presented by Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD, Interventional Pulmonologist, Mayo Clinic hospital in Jacksonville, Fl.

, MD, Interventional Pulmonologist, Mayo Clinic hospital in

Histopathologic findings on the reduction of mucus-producing cells in the airways following treatment with RheOx will be shared.

About RheOxTM

RheOx is a bronchoscopic therapy designed to deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce mucus-producing cells in patients with chronic bronchitis. The technology consists of an electrosurgical generator and disposable catheter that together deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce the number of abnormal mucus-producing cells in the lungs, making way for new normal cells to re-develop. RheOx is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About Gala Therapeutics

Gala Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company based in Menlo Park, Calif., that is dedicated to developing disease-modifying therapies that improve survival, quality of life, and outcomes for patients with lung cancer, COPD, asthma, and other pulmonary diseases. Formed by Apple Tree Partners, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm based in New York, Gala is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and all physicians who treat pulmonary disease.

