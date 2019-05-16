New Data from First-in-Human Study of RheOx™ Device-Based Therapy for Chronic Bronchitis to be Presented at ATS 2019

News provided by

Gala Therapeutics, Inc.

May 16, 2019, 14:13 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics, Inc. (Gala), a clinical-stage developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced that data from the first-in-human study of its investigational RheOxTM device will be presented at the 2019 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, occurring May 17-22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The study is evaluating a new therapy for chronic bronchitis called Bronchial RheoplastyTM using RheOx, a device designed to reduce cough and mucus production through a minimally invasive, bronchoscopic procedure. The first-in-human study is designed to assess safety and clinical utility. RheOx is investigational and is not yet approved for sale.

"ATS is a prestigious, international gathering of clinicians involved in advancing the care of patients with respiratory disease, and we look forward to sharing new data from our RheOx first-in-human study at this important meeting," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, MD, CEO of Gala Therapeutics. "This study is a key element of our clinical program that aims to improve outcomes for patients with chronic bronchitis who are not well-served by currently available treatment options."

The conference agenda includes the following presentations:

  • May 22, 2019, 1:30pm1:45pm CDT (Room C155-C156)
    • "First-in-Human Results of Bronchial Rheoplasty: An Endobronchial Treatment for Chronic Bronchitis", presented by Arschang Valipour, MD, FCCP, Associate Professor, Ludwig-Boltzmann-Institute for COPD and Respiratory Epidemiology, Otto Wagner Spital, Vienna, Austria.
    • Three-month and preliminary 12-month results will be presented from the first-in-human study of the investigational RheOx device in patients with chronic bronchitis.
  • May 22, 2019, 3pm3:15pm CDT (Room C155-C156)
    • "Histopathologic Results Post Bronchial Rheoplasty", presented by Sebastian Fernandez-Bussy, MD, Interventional Pulmonologist, Mayo Clinic hospital in Jacksonville, Fl.
    • Histopathologic findings on the reduction of mucus-producing cells in the airways following treatment with RheOx will be shared.

About RheOxTM
RheOx is a bronchoscopic therapy designed to deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce mucus-producing cells in patients with chronic bronchitis. The technology consists of an electrosurgical generator and disposable catheter that together deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce the number of abnormal mucus-producing cells in the lungs, making way for new normal cells to re-develop. RheOx is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About Gala Therapeutics
Gala Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company based in Menlo Park, Calif., that is dedicated to developing disease-modifying therapies that improve survival, quality of life, and outcomes for patients with lung cancer, COPD, asthma, and other pulmonary diseases. Formed by Apple Tree Partners, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm based in New York, Gala is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and all physicians who treat pulmonary disease.

SOURCE Gala Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Gala Enrolls First Subject at Temple Lung Center as Part of the...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

New Data from First-in-Human Study of RheOx™ Device-Based Therapy for Chronic Bronchitis to be Presented at ATS 2019

News provided by

Gala Therapeutics, Inc.

May 16, 2019, 14:13 ET