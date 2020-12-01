New Data from Nonprofit Technology Platform, Every.org, Shows that 'Giving Credits' Deliver 86% Higher Conversion and 97% More Money Raised to Help Nonprofits Improve Their Fundraising Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every.org , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building technology for other nonprofits, has released data showing that a 'Giving Credit' incentive results in 86% higher conversion and 97% more money raised than a traditional match incentive. The organization, backed by Uber Co-founder Garrett Camp, reveals its findings on #GivingTuesday to support other nonprofits' giving efforts this month. By participating in its #25DaysofGiving campaign, nonprofits and their supporters can take advantage of a $250,000 fund which will enable them to offer Giving Credits and test their fundraising success for themselves.

#25DaysOfGiving campaign helps small nonprofits use up to $250,000 in giving credit to supercharge grassroots fundraising. To start simply make a donation to any of the 1.7 million nonprofits on Every.org and then share your link to inspire others.

As a nonprofit giving platform, Every.org sought to innovate on the traditional match incentive by conducting testing on whether it is more effective to offer a Giving Credit or a traditional 1:1 match. The organization showed different messages to two groups of people: "Get up to $25 matched" or "Get $25 for your 2nd donation to any charity". Using Giving Credit, people can choose to send their $25 credit to the same nonprofit or to any of the other 1.7 million nonprofits on the Every.org platform.



Interestingly, 72% of people elected to donate their credit to the same nonprofit which resulted in 97% more money raised for the originating organization, along with much higher conversion and slightly higher average gift amount.

Every.org CEO and Co-Founder, Mark Ulrich commented, "2020 has been a difficult year for many nonprofits, especially smaller organizations. At Every.org, we wanted to innovate on fundraising strategies using a data-driven approach to develop best practices that can benefit every nonprofit. Funding has increasingly been funneled to a small number of large nonprofits who have the network and resources needed to run large matching campaigns and influence many smaller donors to give in a specific way. We created the Giving Credit incentive because it gives people choice and a platform to express what is most important to them. Unsurprisingly, early tests have been overwhelmingly positive with more money raised for both the originating organization and many others.

"This is an exciting step in our vision of a world where every person and organization has the best technology and best practices to help them do more good and create a more just, sustainable future for everyone."

To take advantage of the $250,000 Giving Credit fund raised by Every.org, nonprofits and individual donors should simply:

Create a personal account on Every.org and support a US 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choosing. Comment on why they have chosen to give to this specific nonprofit. Send their donation link via email or social media to all their friends and family.

For further instructions and supporting materials visit the #25DaysOfGiving Toolkit at www.every.org/25days . The funds are available starting December 1 - 31, 2020 and are available to every US 501(c)(3) nonprofit on the Every.org platform. Should the funding run out, Every.org will endeavor to top up with additional funds.

About Every.Org

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building technology for other nonprofits, Every.org makes the donation experience joyful and social. They are committed to sustaining a zero fee platform funded by generous philanthropists in order to create a world where every person and organization has the best technology to help them do more good. They want to increase the global giving rate to 3% of GDP. Founded by tech entrepreneurs who previously worked at companies like Snap and Pinterest, the team is working to revolutionize giving by making it easier to support and share important causes. Every.org is using their platform to amass data to actively share insights and AI tooling so that nonprofits of all shapes and sizes can benefit from the latest and best practices.

