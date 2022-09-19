New Data From RippleMatch Helps Employers Understand How Traditionally Underrepresented Candidates Experience the Job Search

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for a diverse and inclusive workplace culture is growing, and companies must keep up with that momentum to continue to thrive in the market for top talent today.

RippleMatch , the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, has released new research on how diverse members of Gen Z are approaching the labor market this season — including which Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) efforts matter most to candidates today as they decide where to work.

RippleMatch helps employers build diverse, high-performing teams. With more than 2 million candidate profiles from more than 1,500 colleges — including more than 175 HBCUs — RippleMatch is uniquely positioned to collect data on what Gen Z values in the workplace.

Surveying more than 2,600 college juniors and seniors, these are the top themes that emerged from RippleMatch's data:

Men are more optimistic than women about finding a good internship or job amidst economic uncertainty this fall

46% of male candidates are confident that they will find a role that meets their standards this year, compared to just 36% of female candidates

Gen Z candidates today are evaluating employers' efforts to diversify the workforce when deciding whether to apply

75% of all candidates say they would reconsider applying to work at a company if they were unsatisfied with it's D&I efforts

Female candidates from underrepresented backgrounds are the most concerned about securing an internship or job with competitive compensation this year

44% of Black women expect their greatest challenge this season to be finding a role that meets their salary expectations

74% of Black women and 68% of Hispanic women say they would rescind an offer for another with more competitive compensation

Early career candidates from underrepresented backgrounds have a stronger preference for remote work than White and Asian candidates

While hybrid work is the most preferred work setting across all candidates, a larger share of Black and Hispanic candidates prefer fully remote work than White and Asian candidates

