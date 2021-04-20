New Data from Samsara Shows Operations are Becoming Increasingly Connected as Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today released new data that reveals how industrial organizations are experiencing an accelerated digital transformation, sparked by COVID-19.

In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically accelerated a "shift towards digital." The sudden increase in remote working and shifting preferences towards remote interactions and real-time data has brought about the adoption of new technologies that transform the way industrial organizations operate. A recent McKinsey & Company survey found that organizations speeded the digitalization of their customer interactions, supply chain interactions and core internal operations by three to four years, acting 20 to 25 times faster than expected in enacting these changes.

Using cohort analysis to control for growth in customer count, Samsara analyzed aggregated data from thousands of customers to reveal how organizations in physical operations are experiencing this accelerated digital transformation. Key findings from this analysis include:

Samsara saw an 80% increase in API pings to its Connected Operations Platform from January 2020 to March 2021 , signaling that organizations are looking for new ways to break down data silos, customize their tech stack and boost productivity through automated workflows.

from to , signaling that organizations are looking for new ways to break down data silos, customize their tech stack and boost productivity through automated workflows. Similarly, among a different sample cohort of thousands of customers, Samsara saw an 18% increase in overall usage of its mobile Driver App and a 45% increase in usage of its digital Documents feature from January 2020 to March 2021 . The pandemic accelerated the adoption of these tools by both employees in the field and back-office—who are embracing the benefits of increased productivity and efficiency with the move to "go paperless."

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of these tools by both employees in the field and back-office—who are embracing the benefits of increased productivity and efficiency with the move to "go paperless." Looking at an industry-specific subset of our customer base, from September 2020 to March 2021 , Samsara saw a 20% increase in the number of transportation and warehousing customers within this cohort connecting their operations on the cloud by using our solutions across three or more distinct areas. This reveals how cloud-based digitalization is expanding beyond vehicle telematics (where it first began with automatic on-board recording devices and electronic logging devices) into operational areas like site security and equipment monitoring, where organizations are modernizing their technology stack and looking for ways to make that expansion smooth by using a single cloud-based platform.

"We believe that the world of industrial operations is at the precipice of a massive wave of digital transformation," said Ali Akhtar, head of big data and machine learning at Samsara. "The proliferation of IoT connectivity, cloud computing, camera technology and artificial intelligence are all driving digital adoption. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend even further. The coming years will be full of exciting transformation for organizations across a wide array of industries. We look forward to building technology to help our customers adapt and thrive in this new era."

About the Data

Samsara customers have traveled on 99% of major roads in the U.S., and the company's Connected Operations Platform collects more than 2 trillion sensor data points annually from IoT devices across diverse industries. By organizing and analyzing these large volumes of data at scale—while taking the necessary measures to ensure complete customer privacy—Samsara's data science team reveals insights that customers can apply to their own organizations.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com .

