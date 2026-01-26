New Data from the Marine Stewardship Council: U.S. Leads World in Certified Environmentally Sustainable Fisheries

90% of U.S. Fisheries by Volume Meet Global Sustainable Fishing Standards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), a global nonprofit organization that works to end overfishing, today announced 2025 year-end data showing that 90% of U.S. fisheries by volume are MSC certified and meet rigorous requirements for environmentally sustainable fishing practices, making the U.S. a leader in sustainable fisheries.

A trusted nonprofit dedicated to ending overfishing and maintaining a healthy ocean, the MSC sets criteria to ensure healthy fish stocks, minimal harmful impacts on marine ecosystems, and to promote effective and responsive management.

U.S. achievements for 2025 include:

62 species certified

More than 1,300 MSC eco-labeled products available in the U.S. market

products available in the U.S. market MSC eco-labeled products can now be found in all 50 states

"MSC is proud to partner with U.S. fisheries that have a long-standing commitment to sustainability and the protection of our country's marine resources," said Laura McDearis, U.S. program director, Marine Stewardship Council.

"As demonstrated by the 90% of U.S. fishery landings by volume that are certified to MSC's rigorous requirements for environmentally sustainable fishing, the leadership and great work of our U.S. partners can't be understated. MSC certification validates U.S. fisheries' dedication to ensuring the long-term health of our ocean and sets an example for countries around the globe to follow," continued McDearis.

Other notable MSC certified fisheries milestones in 2025 include the completion of long-term research projects in the Alaska Salmon fishery, in collaboration with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. In 2025 the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic menhaden purse seine fisheries were recertified, with support from the National Marine Fisheries Service and the University of Southern Mississippi's National Science Foundation-supported Science Center for Marine Fisheries , respectively.

In addition, several new fisheries entered the MSC program last year, including the U.S. Atlantic summer flounder and black sea bass trawl fishery. Other fisheries, such as Pacific hake and Louisiana blue crab are celebrating more than a decade of certification against the MSC Standard.

"For nearly ten years, Lund's Fisheries, Inc. has collaborated with the MSC, and our partner conformity assessment bodies (CABs), to assure domestic and international markets, vitally important to our long-term success that the seafood we produce is managed sustainably based on rigorous, annual, scientific and monitoring reviews," said Wayne Reichle, Owner and President, Lund's Fisheries. "Our MSC-certified Atlantic sea scallop, Atlantic and Pacific squid, and Atlantic menhaden purse seine, scup, fluke and black sea bass trawl fisheries, have provided us with access to markets that would not otherwise be available to our third-generation fishing company, to the benefit of our community, our employees and our company and independent fishermen whose cooperation we depend upon each day as we plan for the future.

2025 was a challenging year for U.S. fisheries, with increasing pressure to safeguard marine ecosystems against the backdrop of rapidly escalating climate change. Environmental conditions including shifting and extreme weather patterns, as well as distribution and recruitment of fish due to warming waters, greatly impacted U.S. fisheries. A recent study conducted by the MSC and the Common Oceans Program showed that tuna and other highly migratory fish are particularly vulnerable to climate change due to the impacts of shifting stocks and the reduction in the number of fish in the ecosystem due to climate change. The research also found that certification can help mitigate risk, making fisheries potentially more resilient to climate impacts.

On the U.S. seafood markets side, the introduction of tariffs by the Trump administration challenged the seafood industry significantly, affecting seafood trade, imports and prices at retail, as only approximately 38%1 of seafood consumed in the U.S. is of domestic origin. Nevertheless, MSC certified seafood products continued to grow on the market, with an 8% increase in volume of MSC certified products in the U.S. from 2024 to 2025. MSC certified supply chain partners remain committed to environmental sustainability despite these challenging times, with retailers like Aldi, ShopRite, and Walmart making MSC certified seafood accessible and easily identifiable through in-store signage and online messaging.

"At Wakefern, partnering with MSC has allowed us to create valuable communications tools that help consumers navigate the sustainable seafood options we offer at ShopRite and Price Rite stores," said Alexandra Emery, Manager of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Wakefern Food Corp. "Our Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry frozen products, like wild caught scallops and flounder fillets, are also MSC certified, allowing consumers to shop sustainably and responsibly from our store brand product lines."

Sustainable wild fisheries are essential to American fishing communities and a resilient, productive ocean, offering a renewable, low-carbon source of nutritious protein. The growing commitment from fisheries and the marketplace to the MSC program reflects a shared vision for that future. Continued commitment by governments, industry, consumers and political leaders is essential in the face of warming oceans, and critical to stay on track to deliver the UN Agenda 2030 goals before the end of the decade, including sustainable development goal 14 to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to ending overfishing and ensuring seafood supplies for the future. A pioneer in sustainable fishing standards and a trusted nonprofit advocate for ocean sustainability, the MSC program sets environmental criteria to ensure healthy fish stocks, minimal harmful impacts on ocean ecosystems, and to promote effective management. The MSC program includes the MSC Fisheries Standard, the world's most widely used standard for environmentally sustainable wild-caught seafood, the Chain of Custody Standard for accountable supply chains, and the MSC blue fish ecolabel, which helps consumers identify seafood products that are independently verified for their sustainability claims. For more information, visit www.msc.org and @mscbluefish .

