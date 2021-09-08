New Data from Wonolo shows Gen Z is Taking on More Gig Work

The study finds that Gen Z (those aged 18-25) is seeing the sharpest increase in average hourly earnings out of all working generations (including Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z), with an 11% increase in hourly earnings from 2019 to 2021 on the Wonolo platform. Additionally, in 2019, Gen Z made up only 8% of total jobs completed, compared to 22% today. This number is only expected to grow as more of Gen Z enters the workforce.

Millennials make up the largest percentage of workers at Wonolo at 53%, however, Gen Z is gaining ground quickly. It is the only generation that saw an increase in overall jobs completed between 2019 and 2021, up 14%.

While younger workers have gained the most ground, those working the most gig jobs tend to be older. According to Wonolo's report , Baby Boomers (individuals currently aged 57 to 75), and Generation X (those aged 41 to 56), work more than any other age group in the gig economy. Generation X also took home more money from gig work per month on average than any other generation.

"In the midst of a historic labor shortage, we're seeing a steady increase in eager workers seeking flexible opportunities to increase their earning potential. Across all generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, the data shows us workers are re-evaluating what they want from work," said Monica Plaza, Vice President of Strategy at Wonolo. "The implications for businesses are clear and present: workers want flexible work that pays a living wage."

Workers are increasingly prioritizing flexibility in selecting jobs. In fact, a recent survey by Gartner found that 60% of "non-knowledge workers" want their organizations to provide them with greater control over when, where and how much they work. This is leading to an increase in gig and contract work that allows for flexibility to balance family, school, other jobs and other constraints, for workers of all ages.

Some workers are still working other jobs and in their spare time and choose flexible gig work to supplement their income, while others are closing in on retirement and picking up gigs for a little extra cash. No matter the reason for adding a side hustle, these workers often desire more flexibility in their schedule – which Wonolo provides.

Methodology

Data for this report is derived from jobs posted on the Wonolo platform from January 2021 through June 2021. The data encompasses jobs posted and accepted across the US (excluding California). Over 300,000 jobs and 27,000 workers are considered. The data for this report was pulled and analyzed in August 2021.

