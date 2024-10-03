New Data: Gen Z Most Likely to Trust Influencer Gift Recommendations, but Need the Most Touchpoints for a Sell

The study, which surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, aimed to understand shopping trends for the holiday season, specifically: the role of influencers in purchasing decisions and how and where most consumers plan to shop this year. While more than half (54%) say they plan to do most of their holiday shopping both online and in-person, surprisingly, older generations plan to do more of their holiday shopping solely online:

Silent Generation: 30% online, 23% in-person

Baby Boomer: 22% online, 20% in-person

Gen X: 20% online, 24% in-person

Millennial: 16% online, 20% in-person

Gen Z: 15% online, 18% in-person

Gen Z: Most Influenced by Influencers

More than half (56%) of consumers say that a percentage of the gifts that they buy during the holidays are items they saw promoted by an online influencer or creator. Further, while younger generations may not do all of their holiday shopping online, they are the most likely to turn to online creators or influencers for inspiration via gift guides and recommendations:

A quarter (25%) of consumers have used a gift guide to make holiday shopping decisions, this number rises to nearly half (47%) for Gen Z consumers.

More than a third (34%) of consumers are likely to trust the gift recommendations from a local or micro-influencer, this number rises to more than (58%) for Gen Z consumers.

Gen Z: Easily Influenced, but Not Easily Sold

Influencers and content creators have a clear impact on holiday shopping decisions, yet not every engagement is a guaranteed sale. The majority of consumers (36%) say that they would need to see a product promoted by a creator or influencer two to three times before considering purchasing; with 23% of Gen Z saying they would need to see a product promoted four to five times.

"It's no secret that Gen Z is the most online and connected generation, and also the most skeptical," said Evan Wray, CEO, Mavely. "So it is not surprising that Gen Z consumers are turning to online resources like influencers and content creators who they trust for gift recommendations, and that they also need the most convincing to purchase. With Mavely, we aim to connect brands with potential customers via everyday influencers to create more authentic interactions and confident purchasing decisions."

When asked which sources they trust the most for reviews or recommendations of products, consumers say friends / family (58%), product review sections on a retailer's website (46%), and a brand's own promoted content (27%).

When purchasing a holiday gift, consumers say that customer reviews (39%), recommendation from a friend or family member (37%), and limited time deals and promotions (28%) are the top factors that motivate them to purchase a holiday gift.

"Consumers rely on who they trust when it comes to purchasing decisions, whether that be friends and family or customer reviews," continued Wray. "Through Mavely, we're putting a third group into the mix: everyday influencers – content creators who everyday people feel they can relate to and trust when it comes to what they buy. By working with these types of influencers, brands are unlocking a new and trusted road into their target audiences."

Methodology

TEAM LEWIS surveyed 1,000 individuals in the U.S. All respondents were 18 or older, and the sample was census-balanced by age and gender. TEAM LEWIS collected data through an online survey fielded from August 28 to September 4, 2024. The survey respondents were independently sourced from Paradigm Sample.

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Mavely is part of Rhyz , a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS). Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com .

